AHF Announces Gateway Hollywood, New Affordable Housing Project

In its latest L.A. Times housing advocacy ad, AHF's Healthy Housing Foundation announces plans for a new affordable housing project—"the future of low-cost housing"—a development which will include 375 new housing units in the center of the historic Hollywood district

AHF and its Healthy Housing Foundation is announcing plans to erect a new affordable housing project "Gateway Hollywood" which will be comprised of 375 new housing units in the heart of Hollywood. The construction of this new building will be unique because the architecture will be utilizing cutting edge modular construction, meaning it will be built at half the cost and half the time. This element is key, as creating new affordable housing requires that construction be much less expensive.

The Gateway Hollywood will become the 14th affordable housing site in the Los Angeles area that Healthy Housing Foundation has purchased and will repurpose as homeless or extremely-low-income housing since late 2017, when AHF first kicked off its housing program. Healthy Housing Foundation also has plans to build newly built affordable housing units in the Ft. Lauderdale area near its AHF Southern Bureau Headquarters. In addition, many AHF affiliate organizations across the U.S. are also involved in providing affordable housing in their communities.

A completed render of the new building "Gateway Hollywood" will also be featured this weekend in a Los Angeles Times ad.

"Solving LA's affordable housing crisis starts with providing decent housing everyone can afford," said Susie Shannon, Policy Director, Housing Is A Human Right. "There are too many people living and dying on the streets of LA while there are several buildings that sit vacant because more is not being done to combat the homeless issue the city is facing. AHF is doing something to get people off the streets and Gateway Hollywood is going to give so many people a place to finally call home."

AHF launched Healthy Housing Foundation in 2017 to address the rampant affordable housing crisis sweeping the nation by providing fast, easy, and compassionate access to affordable housing with a focus on addressing the needs of low-income individuals, struggling families, youth, and those living with chronic illness.

AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF), the largest global AIDS organization, currently provides medical care and/or services to over 1.6 million people in 45 countries worldwide in the US, Africa, Latin America/Caribbean, the Asia/Pacific Region and Eastern Europe.

