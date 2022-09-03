Capitaliz joins NSW government Fintech and Insurtech to the United States of America program
The contacts and introductions will help us establish a US base and maximise the opportunities in the US”SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, September 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Capitaliz announced that it has been invited to join the 2022-23 NSW Going Global Export Program. This initiative will assist Capitaliz with scaling to the United States of America over the next four months.
— Craig West
The comprehensive program has been designed to provide Capitaliz with access to insights, mentors, and tools to support accelerated growth in export markets. The NSW Going Global Export Program includes attendance at the Money 2020 event in Las Vegas 23-26 October as part of the NSW government delegation and the NY Fintech Landing pad in early November.
Founder, Craig West, will travel to Las Vegas and New York in October as part of the program – “We have been involved with NSW Going global programs before, and they have been incredibly helpful for our business in understanding the best ways to approach international markets. The contacts and introductions will help us establish a US base and maximise the opportunities in the US.”
The Capitaliz software was launched in the USA in May 2022 by parent company Succession Plus and has customers and revenue in the North American market. This program will allow for consolidation of the existing base, including establishing a permanent US office and local employees.
