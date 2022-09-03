Succession Plus have merged with Lachie McColl of Value ADE to launch SME Valuations
Lachie is well known as an expert in this area - we are very pleased to be working with him to build this new offering.”SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, September 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Succession Plus has teamed up with Value ADE to launch “SME Valuations”, an independent and dedicated business valuations services for private businesses in Australia.
Craig West, founder of Succession Plus, and Lachie McColl, of Value ADE, have formed a joint venture to support the growing demand for business, company and intangible asset valuations.
SME Valuations will complement Succession Plus’ existing succession and exit planning advisory and Capitaliz business benchmarking and value enhancement digital platform.
Understanding the value of your business is vital for making decisions. All business owners should know and monitor the wealth contained in their business, just as you would with your share portfolio.
Business valuations also will help if you are:
• buying a business
• setting a price to sell your business or preparing for changes in ownership
• making commercial investment decisions
• planning for capital gains tax
• bickering or breaking up with owners or family.
