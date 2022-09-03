Succession Plus have merged with Lachie McColl of Value ADE to launch SME Valuations

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, September 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Succession Plus has teamed up with Value ADE to launch “SME Valuations”, an independent and dedicated business valuations services for private businesses in Australia.

Craig West, founder of Succession Plus, and Lachie McColl, of Value ADE, have formed a joint venture to support the growing demand for business, company and intangible asset valuations.

SME Valuations will complement Succession Plus’ existing succession and exit planning advisory and Capitaliz business benchmarking and value enhancement digital platform.

Understanding the value of your business is vital for making decisions. All business owners should know and monitor the wealth contained in their business, just as you would with your share portfolio.

Business valuations also will help if you are:
• buying a business
• setting a price to sell your business or preparing for changes in ownership
• making commercial investment decisions
• planning for capital gains tax
• bickering or breaking up with owners or family.

"This service is poorly underrepresented in Australia, and owners and their advisers are looking for solutions. Accountants, lawyers and financial planners often need a professional business valuation, and Lachie is well known as an expert in this area - we are very pleased to be working with him to build this new offering" Craig West said in launching the new business.

Succession Plus is a boutique consulting and advisory firm for mid-market businesses. We combine our deep expertise in Strategic Business Succession and Exit Planning along with 10 years of experience in value maximisation, exit planning, sale of business and Employee Share Ownership Plan. We have developed a suite of tools and resources with unique Intellectual Property and processes to help business owners maximise the value contained within their businesses and achieve a successful exit. Succession Plus also partners with other business, accounting, financial, and legal advisors who are looking to expand their value offering to business clients through succession planning tools.

