California Governor Signs Legislation Seeking to Extend Diablo Canyon Power Plant Operations to Support Statewide Grid Reliability

Plant Would Serve as a Reliable, Low-Cost, Carbon-Free Bridge While State Brings New Renewable Resources Online

PG&E is Committed to the Highest Levels of Safety, Performance and Security at DCPP

Following approval by the California State Legislature, Governor Gavin Newsom today signed Senate Bill 846 into law, seeking to extend operations at Diablo Canyon Power Plant (DCPP) in San Luis Obispo County for five years beyond its current license expiration in 2025. The plant, owned and operated by Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E), would be used to improve statewide energy system reliability and reduce greenhouse gas emissions while additional renewable energy and carbon-free resources come online.

PG&E must now obtain the necessary U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) licenses, as well as other required state regulatory approvals. The law directs all relevant state agencies and PG&E as the plant operator to act quickly and coordinate on the necessary and prudent actions to extend plant operations.

The state will authorize a loan of up to $1.4 billion to PG&E to support extending operations at the plant. The bill directs PG&E to take steps to secure funds from the U.S Department of Energy (DOE), and any other potentially available federal funding, which would be used to pay back the loan and lower costs for customers. PG&E has filed an application for federal funding through the DOE's Civil Nuclear Credit program.

"PG&E is committed to California's clean energy future. As a regulated utility, we follow the energy policies of the state. We are proud of the role Diablo Canyon plays in providing safe, reliable, low-cost and carbon-free energy to our customers and Californians. We will do our part to help the state achieve its energy reliability and decarbonization goals, while continuing to run one of the top performing plants in the country. The team of people at Diablo Canyon delivers for our hometowns every day through their industry-leading commitment to safe operations," said PG&E Corporation CEO Patti Poppe.

DCPP can generate 2,200 megawatts of baseline electricity, and currently provides approximately 17% of California's zero-carbon electricity supply and 8.6% of the state's total electricity supply.

PG&E is committed to the highest levels of safety, performance and security at DCPP. The plant has an excellent safe operating record and is subject to rigorous regulatory oversight, including with respect to seismic safety. To learn more, click here. The NRC's current assessment places DCPP among the highest performing plants in the nation. All plant operations will continue to be overseen and monitored by the NRC, as well as several other independent industry and external oversight entities.

About PG&E

Pacific Gas and Electric Company, a subsidiary of PG&E Corporation PCG, is a combined natural gas and electric utility serving more than 16 million people across 70,000 square miles in Northern and Central California. For more information, visit www.pge.com/ and http://www.pge.com/about/newsroom/.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220902005229/en/