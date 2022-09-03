A prize of approximately $59 million - A $55 million jackpot and an estimated 4 Maxmillions in the next Lotto Max draw

MONTRÉAL, Sept. 3, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - In the next Lotto Max draw, slated for Tuesday, September 6, the prize pool will amount to $59 million and include a $55 million jackpot and an estimated 4 Maxmillions.

Lotto Max continues to churn out winners in Québec

Lotto Max players in Québec have won over $3.19 billion since its launch in 2009.

since its launch in 2009. In total, there have been 39 jackpot wins in the province, including 3 of $70,000 ,000—the largest jackpots ever won in Québec—in the February 25 and October 9, 2020 , and June 7, 2022 , draws.

,000—the largest jackpots ever won in Québec—in the and , and , draws. One $65,000,000 jackpot, four $60,000,000 jackpots, four $55,000,000 jackpots, and seven $50,000,000 jackpots were also won in Quebec .

jackpot, four jackpots, four jackpots, and seven jackpots were also won in . In addition to these jackpot wins, Lotto Max players in Québec have also won a total of 188 Maxmillions prizes, each worth $1 million , and 129 shares of Maxmillions prizes.

Draw results are available online at lotoquebec.com.

