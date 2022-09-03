Official Visit of Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, 3 to 5 September 2022

Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan will be making an Official Visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia from 3 to 5 September 2022 at the invitation of Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia His Highness Prince Faisal Bin Farhan Al Saud. Minister Balakrishnan will meet Prince Faisal and other Saudi ministers in Riyadh.

Minister Balakrishnan will be accompanied by officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

