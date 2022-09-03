Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,070 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 232,133 in the last 365 days.

Official Visit of Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, 3 to 5 September 2022

Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan will be making an Official Visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia from 3 to 5 September 2022 at the invitation of Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia His Highness Prince Faisal Bin Farhan Al Saud. Minister Balakrishnan will meet Prince Faisal and other Saudi ministers in Riyadh.

 

Minister Balakrishnan will be accompanied by officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

 

 

.     .     .     .     .

 

 

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

3 SEPTEMBER 2022

You just read:

Official Visit of Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, 3 to 5 September 2022

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.