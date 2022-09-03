VXI Generates 700 new jobs for Guatemala City with 2nd Site

VXI Global Solutions launches its second site in Guatemala City and helps generate an additional 700 jobs for its citizens.

GUATEMALA CITY, Sept. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- VXI Global Solutions, a leading provider of Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) services to businesses around the world, celebrated the inauguration of its second site in Guatemala City, Guatemala. The company announced the new location at Edificio Grand Reforma 10, which will generate 700+ new job opportunities for Guatemalans. This site adds to VXI's over 40 service locations globally.

"This new center reinforces VXI's strength and dynamism," said Vice Minister of Economy Francisca Cardenas-Moran. "I am especially grateful to VXI that they see Guatemala as an important commercial partner to expand their operations, continue bringing capital, and above all, to contribute to the economic growth of our country."

"As a growing customer service BPO in the Guatemalan market, the opportunities for growth and development are unique and exciting." added VXI Guatemala Site Director Jean-Pierre Wheelock. "This new site is a representation of VXI's ability to come through a turbulent period stronger, all because of the strength of our strategy, the progress of our transformation, and the talent and resilience of VXI employees."

Aside from working hand in hand with municipalities to provide English language classes, VXI Guatemala offers many benefits for incoming associates, including family medical insurance, discounts from various universities, spacious and comfortable workspaces, and medical care within the facilities.

"Since its inception, VXI has always strived to provide the best experience for our employees." VXI COO Jared Morrison said. "By placing our people in the center of our operations, we're consistently able to deliver the quality care VXI is known for. This also allows us to work closely with local communities to provide opportunities for employment and social betterment. Guatemala & its people have been very kind to us since we set up our first site in 2017 – we look forward to better serving the community with this second location."

The opening ceremony and press conference were also graced by Villa Nueva Mayor Representative Felix Galvez along with Cardenas-Moran. Members of the VXI Executive Team present were Morrison and Wheelock along with CFO for the Americas Sean Butler and Chief Human Resources Officer Erika King.

About VXI Global Solutions

VXI Global Solutions is a BPO leader in customer service, customer experience, and digital solutions. Founded in 1998, the company has 40,000 employees in more than 40 locations in North America, Asia, Europe, and the Caribbean. VXI delivers omnichannel and multilingual support, software development, quality assurance, and CX advisory, automation & process excellence to the world's most respected brands.

VXI is backed by private equity investor Bain Capital and is one of the fastest growing, privately held business services organizations in the United States and the Philippines, and one of the few US-based customer care organizations in China.

