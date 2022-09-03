Whiskey Riff Shop Launches Officially Licensed Yellowstone Collection

CHICAGO, Sept. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With Season 5 of TV's #1 hit show on the way this fall, Whiskey Riff is pleased to unveil the new, officially licensed Yellowstone Collection from Whiskey Riff Shop.

Yellowstone has grown into the most popular show on cable, and now, Whiskey Riff is building on their unparalleled Yellowstone content, and league-leading Yellowstone: The Soundtrack Playlist (boasting over 150,000 subscribers), to give fans a chance to wear the brand themselves.

Featuring t-shirts, hoodies, hats, and more, the Whiskey Riff Shop Yellowstone Collection is proud to bring fans premium quality products with a majority that are dyed, cut, and printed right here in the United States.

Stay tuned for future releases inspired by Yellowstone and the Dutton Ranch, as well as Yellowstone spinoffs 1883, 1923, 6666, and more.

This is only the beginning…

Yellowstone Season 5 is set to premiere on November 13th, on Paramount Network.

ABOUT WHISKEY RIFF

The unfiltered voice of real country fans. We sort through the noise and RIFF on what country is really about. Founded in 2015, Whiskey Riff has rapidly grown to become the largest country music media brand in the world, reaching millions and millions of country music fans every single day. For the best in country music and lifestyle, visit www.whiskeyriff.com and follow Whiskey Riff on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Contact:

Wes Langeler,

Co-Founder Whiskey Riff

wes@whiskeyriff.com

