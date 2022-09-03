News Release: DOH orders illegal Pearl City care home to close, issues $271,600 fine

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi State Department of Health (DOH) issued a Notice of Violation and Order (NOVO) to Helen Ferrer, Millicents Ferrer, and TLC for the Elderly LLC, for illegally operating an unlicensed care home located at 1863 Hookupa Street, Pearl City.

Helen Ferrer, Millicents Ferrer, and TLC for the Elderly LLC, are ordered to cease and desist operations, transfer all residents to a licensed Adult Residential Care Home or Expanded Adult Residential Care Home within one week, and pay an administrative penalty totaling $135,800. In addition, Millicents Ferrer, who is the daughter of Helen Ferrer and the renter/tenant of 1863 Hookupa St, has aided and abetted with her mother in operating an unlicensed care home and is ordered to pay an administrative penalty totaling $135,800.

“Licensure and oversight of care homes are critical to ensure that Hawaii residents receive safe, appropriate care services by trained staff,” said Keith Ridley, DOH Office of Health Care Assurance Chief. “We will take all steps necessary to protect Hawaii residents and hold illegal care home operators accountable.”

After receiving reports that owners were operating an unlicensed care home, DOH inspectors attempted to inspect the residence, but were denied entry. DOH subsequently obtained a search warrant, which was executed in coordination with the Department of the Attorney General on July 15.

The search warrant investigation and earlier evidence collected from subpoenas and interviews uncovered evidence that Helen Ferrer, both individually and/or as the sole member manager of TLC for the Elderly LLC, and/or Millicents Ferrer, are illegally operating an unlicensed care home. Evidence included observation of health care equipment and supplies in the home, interviews of caregivers and clients, and other documentation.

An adult residential care home is defined as any facility that provides 24-hour living accommodations for a fee to adults unrelated to the family that operates it and requires at least minimal assistance in the activities of daily living, personal care services, protection, and health care services, but does not need the professional health services provided in an intermediate, skilled nursing, or acute care facility.

Click here to read the full NOVO.

