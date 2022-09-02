Submit Release
LIVE TONIGHT -- National Book Festival Opening Celebration

LIVE TONIGHT: 7 pm on the Library of Congress YouTube channel and available for viewing afterwards

On the eve of the 2022 National Book Festival in Washington, D.C., join Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden and festival co-chairman David M. Rubenstein as they welcome five of the more than 100 authors appearing at this year’s festival to talk about their work and their love of books.

This special event, live from the Library and sponsored by AARP, features Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist David Maraniss, bestselling historian Candice Millard, actor-author and woodworker Nick Offerman, author of favorites for young readers Andrea Davis Pinkney and Pulitzer Prize-winning science writer Ed Yong.

Then come to the Walter E. Washington Convention Center on Sept. 3 for the festival or watch selected author talks LIVE on the Library's YouTube channel.

Click here for more information.

 

 

 

