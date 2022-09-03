Submit Release
Hoyer Statement on Gina McCarthy Stepping Down as White House National Climate Advisor

WASHINGTON, DC – House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement tonight after White House National Climate Advisor Gina McCarthy announced that she would step down this month: 

“I join in congratulating Gina McCarthy on a very successful nearly two years as President Biden’s domestic climate advisor. During that time, the Biden-Harris Administration set ambitious climate and emissions goals, and President Biden signed into law the Inflation Reduction Act - the largest investment any nation has ever made in history to address the global climate crisis and advantage American workers and families as we face that challenge. In her recent capacity and as EPA Administrator under President Obama, Gina has been an outstanding leader for America’s efforts to confront a changing climate and to do so with strategies based on science. I wish her all the best as she takes the next steps in her career.”
 

