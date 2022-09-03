Hawaii Department of Transportation reminds drivers there are “No Excuses” and to plan ahead during Labor Day weekend

Main, News Posted on Sep 2, 2022 in Highways News

HONOLULU – As part of this year’s “No Excuses” Campaign, the Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) is partnering with the four county police departments to remind drivers that there are no excuses for driving while impaired or speeding. More importantly, drivers should make plans to have a safe alternative to drinking and driving.

According to preliminary state data for 2021, out of 94 fatal crashes in Hawaii, 47.9 percent were related to speeding, and 61.7 percent of the drivers involved in fatal crashes tested positive for having alcohol and/or drugs in their systems.

So far in 2022, out of 76 fatal crashes in the state, 38.2 percent were related to speeding. Impaired driving-related statistics are currently unavailable because toxicology results are still pending.

“After a crash there’s no excuse for speeding or driving drunk,” HDOT Deputy Director for Highways Ed Sniffen said. “Even if you’ve made it home safely after making bad decisions in the past, it just takes one time for tragedy to strike.”

In addition to teaming up with its traffic safety partners on the following “No Excuses” campaign initiatives:

Public service announcements are airing on television and radio to remind drivers to slow down and enjoy the ride, and that there is no excuse for speeding or driving while impaired.

Traffic safety education outreach via social media platforms to reinforce the no excuse for speeding and driving while impaired messaging.

Strict enforcement of Hawaii’s speeding and impaired driving laws throughout the weekend and holiday.

HDOT urges roadway users to use the following safe travel tips:

Slow down and obey the speed limits

Always buckle up – every trip, day or night, year round

Plan a safe way home before you start consuming intoxicants.

Remember it is never okay to drink and drive. Even one alcoholic beverage can slow reaction times and impair judgement.

If you know someone who is about to drive while impaired, be a true friend and take their keys away. Help them make other arrangements to get them to their destination safely.

###