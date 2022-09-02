Governor Newsom Expands Emergency Response to Western U.S. Heat Wave  

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today expanded on the emergency actions taken earlier this week to provide additional flexibility to state agencies, energy users and utility operators in response to the severe heat wave impacting California and the western United States.

Updated projections by the California Independent System Operator (CAISO) show energy demands this weekend are expected to exceed 47,000 megawatts, the highest since the summer of 2017. In response, CAISO has issued a Flex Alert calling on Californians to conserve energy from 4 to 9 p.m. today and on Saturday by avoiding the use of large appliances and setting the thermostat to 78 degrees or higher, if health permits. Before 4:00 p.m., Californians are encouraged to pre-cool their homes.

The text of today’s executive order can be found here.

