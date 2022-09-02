Third round of innovative, clean building technologies funded

CANADA, September 2 - New projects featuring made-in-B.C. solutions are setting the foundation to help British Columbians save on energy bills with more energy-efficient building options and technologies that also reduce carbon emissions.

The CleanBC Building Innovation Fund (CBBIF) is providing $5 million to support seven state-of-the-art projects that demonstrate innovative low-carbon, energy-efficient building practices and technologies.

“The Clean BC Building Innovation Fund is helping B.C. manufacturers and innovators develop new energy-efficient and low-carbon technologies in our homes and buildings that benefit all British Columbians,” said Bruce Ralston, Minister of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation. “With this fund, we are investing in innovative, made-in-B.C. projects that lay the cornerstones of emissions reduction, increased building energy efficiency, energy cost savings and stronger local economies.”

The CBBIF provides financial support for building projects and programs that accelerate the availability and affordability of low-carbon building solutions. This includes advanced building designs, such as Passive Houses; new construction methods, such as the use of mass timber; and ultra-efficient building components, such as heat- and energy-recovery ventilators.

Funding support in the third CBBIF round goes to a range of projects, including a Vancouver-based demonstration of a new heating, ventilation and air-conditioning (HVAC) technology in two multi-unit residential buildings and a Victoria-based energy assessment tool that uses machine learning, aerial imagery and property assessment records to identify and support clean retrofits of rooftop air-handling units in commercial buildings.

The funding is part of the CleanBC Roadmap to 2030, which outlines government’s next steps to address climate goals, while keeping the economy strong and people healthy. The CleanBC Roadmap to 2030 includes requirements for all new buildings to emit zero carbon by 2030, and all new space and water heating equipment to meet the highest standards for energy efficiency.

The Province has provided approximately $14.6 million for 41 CBBI projects since 2019.

CleanBC commits government to achieve ambitious greenhouse gas reduction targets, while simultaneously supporting a vibrant economy throughout British Columbia. The CBBIF supports these goals by helping the building sector to develop innovative and affordable energy-efficient and low-carbon building solutions.

The CleanBC Roadmap to 2030 expands on these goals, accelerates climate action and builds on the province’s natural advantages, including abundant and clean electricity, high-value natural resources and a highly skilled workforce. It sets a path for increased collaboration to build a British Columbia that works for everyone.

A backgrounder follows.