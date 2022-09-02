RIDOH Recommends Reopening Scarborough State Beach - South for Swimming

RHODE ISLAND, September 2 - The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) recommends reopening Scarborough State Beach - South in Narragansett for swimming because bacteria counts reported by the RIDOH State Health Laboratories have returned to safe levels. (No advisory was issued for Scarborough State Beach – North.)

RIDOH's monitoring for beach water quality is now complete for summer 2022. The status of a beach may change as data from private laboratories become available. The most up-to-date beach information is available through a recorded message on RIDOH's beaches telephone line (401-222-2751).