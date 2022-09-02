Health Employers Association reaches tentative agreement with Facilities Bargaining Association

CANADA, September 2 - The first tentative agreement under the Shared Recovery Mandate has been reached between the Facilities Bargaining Association and the Health Employers Association of B.C.

The tentative agreement covers more than 60,000 employees working in a variety of positions throughout the province, primarily as care aides and in other occupations, including licensed practical nurses, food-service workers, cleaners, lab assistants and nursing unit assistants.

Negotiations under the Shared Recovery Mandate support government’s key priorities to improve public services and the health-care system, while supporting the Province’s continued economic recovery for all.

Agreement details will be available in the coming weeks when the ratification process for the union members and the employers is complete.

More than 500,000 people work across the provincial public sector in the core public service, at Crown corporations, in health, community social services, kindergarten-to-Grade 12 public education and at post-secondary institutions and research universities.

Of those people, approximately 393,000 are unionized employees paid under collective agreements or professionals paid through negotiated compensation agreements.