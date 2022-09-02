Two Senior Women in RSIPF Executive attend Leadership Training in UK

The number of police women in the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) has increased over the past years.

A small but growing percentage of women police officers are in the leadership roles with just over a third in senior executive roles.

Professional development is one of RSIPF strategic priorities to further develop, upskill and upgrade officers to keep strengthening the RSIPF.

Today Friday 2 September 2022 two Senior Police Women Executive officers of the RSIPF travelled to the United Kingdom (UK) to attend International Leadership Project (ILP). This program aims at developing international policing leaders for tomorrow.

The Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Crime and Intelligence Patricia Leta and Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) National Operations Evelyn Thugea will undergo a four week training with the College of Policing in Manchester UK.

The focus of the ILP training on core personal and organisation leadership will further enhance and support the participant’s leadership on international level, improving approach on implementing their project once they return

ACP Thugea and ACP Leta are grateful for the opportunity and looking forward to undergoing the training with other participating Pacific Islands countries in working together to strengthen Policing.

His Excellency the British High Commissioner to Solomon Islands and Nauru Thomas Coward congratulated the two Assistant Commissioners of Police and wished them well on their training abroad.

RSIPF Commissioner Mr Mostyn Mangau is well pleased with the opportunity and has congratulated the two Assistant Commissioners of Police and wished them well as ambassadors of Solomon Islands overseas. Commissioner Mangau encourages them to use the opportunity wisely as it enhances the capacity development of RSIPF.

-RSIPF Press