Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,310 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 232,096 in the last 365 days.

Two Senior Women in RSIPF Executive attend Leadership Training in UK

Two Senior Women in RSIPF Executive attend Leadership Training in UK

 

The number of police women in the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) has increased over the past years.

A small but growing percentage of women police officers are in the leadership roles with just over a third in senior executive roles.

Professional development is one of RSIPF strategic priorities to further develop, upskill and upgrade officers to keep strengthening the RSIPF.

Today Friday 2 September 2022 two Senior Police Women Executive officers of the RSIPF travelled to the United Kingdom (UK) to attend International Leadership Project (ILP). This program aims at developing international policing leaders for tomorrow.

The Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Crime and Intelligence Patricia Leta and Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) National Operations Evelyn Thugea will undergo a four week training with the College of Policing in Manchester UK.

The focus of the ILP training on core personal and organisation leadership will further enhance and support the participant’s leadership on international level, improving approach on implementing their project once they return

ACP Thugea and ACP Leta are grateful for the opportunity and looking forward to undergoing the training with other participating Pacific Islands countries in working together to strengthen Policing.

His Excellency the British High Commissioner to Solomon Islands and Nauru Thomas Coward congratulated the two Assistant Commissioners of Police and wished them well on their training abroad.

RSIPF Commissioner Mr Mostyn Mangau is well pleased with the opportunity and has congratulated the two Assistant Commissioners of Police and wished them well as ambassadors of Solomon Islands overseas. Commissioner Mangau encourages them to use the opportunity wisely as it enhances the capacity development of RSIPF.

-RSIPF Press

You just read:

Two Senior Women in RSIPF Executive attend Leadership Training in UK

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.