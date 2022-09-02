IMG event recap - HBJ 40 Under 40 celebrating Houston's Business Leaders presented by Ayesha Shelton

"This years HBJ 40 under 40 celebration was held in the River Oaks district at the upscale Bisou restaurant"

HOUSTON, Sept. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On Thursday, August 18th, some of Houston's best and brightest leaders gathered to celebrate together their nomination as the Houston Business Journal's 40 Under 40 class of 2022 . Annually the Houston Business Journal recognizes outstanding young professionals in the Greater Houston area that are excelling in their industries through their leadership roles. They are driven by success, motivated by challenges and are role models for their peers. Amongst those in attendance:

Ayesha Shelton , Co-Founder of Park Street Homes

Kristen Sayegh , Partner, Whitley Penn LLP

Theodore Patestos , Co-Founder & CEO of Predictive Solutions

The event kick-offed with a champagne toast lead by Park Street Homes Co-Founder and event host Ayesha Shelton, congratulating her fellow classmates and attendees. Followed by a few words from Citizens Trust Bank the event sponsor. The class of 2022 cheerfully celebrated their accomplishment at the swanky, upscale Bisou River Oaks Restaurant. As the first-class post pandemic, the class was elated to share an in-person event celebrating their achievements despite the economic conditions. Stay tuned for more from the Park Street Homes Co-Founder Ayesha Shelton and HBJ 40 Under 40 class of 2022 .

About The Ayesha Shelton Team

The Ayesha Shelton Team specializes in new and existing homes throughout the city of Houston and surrounding communities. Whether you are building your first home or selling your latest investment property our team has you covered. Here at The Ayesha Shelton Team powered by The Braden Real Estate Group, we work together to ensure that every client receives the supreme experience when making their home buying, selling or investment dreams come true. Come experience what The Team has to offer. "Selling real estate is no longer a single agent game. I've joined forces with a few dynamic realtors to bring excellent service and VIP treatment to every client we touch."

