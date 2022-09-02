Mitchell Royel's Sensational New Outfit Makes Waves
Artist and Christian icon's new photoshoot is inspiring fans around the world. A new look for Royel's brand is emerging.
On 9/1/22, Mitchell Royel’s website was updated with new images that featured an iconic new look that marks a bold direction for the artist’s aesthetic. Departing from his usual contemporary, modest clothing, Royel instead donned an ensemble fit for a prince. The outfit consisted of a sumptuous prince’s tunic with elegant ruffles and deep colors. Blue, gold, and royal purple made up the color palette.
This bold new look marks a new era for the self-help guru’s presence online. In recent months, Royel’s brand has focused increasingly on notions of the circus and royalty. The message for the world is loud and clear – embrace the madness of life and become ringmaster of your own circus; live like royalty!
When asked to make a statement about the new look, a member of Royel’s media team said the following:
“We wanted to dress Mitchell in something that would make him feel like a king. The goal with the Royel brand has always been to be big, bold, and beautiful. Whether you love Mitchell’s work or merely acquiesce his existence, this prince outfit is one thing – undeniably regal.”
Christians and lovers of self-improvement around the world are all raving about the star’s new direction.
Mitchell Royel is an artist and spiritual teacher based in Calabasas, California. His online presence works to connect new age concepts with Christian teachings in a way that engages with Gen Z and up.
Royel’s Instagram – www.instagram.com/mitchellroyel
Royel’s Website – www.mitchellroyel.com
Royel’s Clothing Line – www.mitchleyor.com
