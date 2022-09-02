Submit Release
RS Will Wealth Management Welcomes Nicholas J. Schwarzenberg

Schwarzenberg joins the firm as an Investment Associate

FREDERICK, Md. (PRWEB) September 02, 2022

RS Will Wealth Management proudly announces the addition of Nicholas J. Schwarzenberg to their growing team.

Nick Schwarzenberg joins the firm as an Investment Associate and recently obtained his Series 66 and Series 7 registrations.

In his role, Nick will work closely with Josh Donofry, Portfolio Manager, to aid in investment research, asset allocation, and portfolio rebalancing and joins our team after spending 2.5 years as a Contracting Officer within the Intelligence Community in Northern Virginia.

Nick resides in Frederick with his wife, Annie.

William Coffey, Wealth Management Advisor, of RS Will Wealth Management, states, "we are very excited to have Nick on board. His analytical capabilities will complement our growing team."

RS Will Wealth Management is an independent financial firm based in Frederick, Maryland. Its team of financial professionals offers an unwavering commitment and interactive approach to financial planning when you need it most.

Recognitions:
2022 Ascend Award for Innovation – awarded by Kestra Financial
2022 Best Financial Planning Firm Finalist – awarded by Frederick Magazine
2021 Best Financial Planning Firm – awarded by Frederick News Post

