Media advisory - Government of Canada to make important announcement about high-speed Internet access

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 2, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

The Honourable Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development, together with Patrick Weiler, Member of Parliament for West Vancouver–Sunshine Coast–Sea to Sky Country, will make an announcement about improving high-speed Internet access in British Columbia. A media availability will follow.

Date:

Tuesday, September 6, 2022


Time:

12:30 pm (PT)


Location:

Gambier Community Centre
721 Andy's Bay Road
Gambier Island, British Columbia

Members of the media are asked to contact ISED Media Relations at media@ised-isde.gc.ca to confirm their attendance.

SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2022/02/c1671.html

You just read:

