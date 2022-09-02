Media advisory - Government of Canada to make important announcement about high-speed Internet access
OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 2, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada
The Honourable Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development, together with Patrick Weiler, Member of Parliament for West Vancouver–Sunshine Coast–Sea to Sky Country, will make an announcement about improving high-speed Internet access in British Columbia. A media availability will follow.
Date:
Tuesday, September 6, 2022
Time:
12:30 pm (PT)
Location:
Gambier Community Centre
Members of the media are asked to contact ISED Media Relations at media@ised-isde.gc.ca to confirm their attendance.
SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada
