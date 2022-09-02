PSD Announces 9-19-22 NDCAP Meeting

Montpelier, VT – The Vermont Nuclear Decommissioning Citizens Advisory Panel (VT NDCAP) will hold its fourth meeting of 2022 on Monday evening, September 19, from 6:00 PM to 8:35 PM. At this meeting, NorthStar and Vermont State Agencies will provide updates on Vermont Yankee (VY) decommissioning activities. The Panel’s Federal Nuclear Waste Policy Committee will also provide an update on its recent activities. Additionally, several forthcoming changes in Panel appointments and administrative items will be discussed.

Please see the press release for further information.