“Cheers for 10th MITE” – 10th Macao International Travel (Industry) Expo will commence in late September

MACAU, September 2 - 【DST】Promotional video for 10th MITE

The 10th Macao International Travel (Industry) Expo (referred to as the “Expo” or “MITE”) will take place at Halls A – B, Cotai Expo of the Venetian Macao from 23 – 25 September 2022. Offering free admission for the public, the Expo will present seven major highlights which fuel integration across the sectors of “tourism +”. Under the theme “Cheers for 10th MITE”, members of the tourism and related sectors can connect, forge partnerships, and navigate business opportunities together.

The organizer Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) and the coordinator Macau Travel Agency Association co-held a press conference today (2 September) to elaborate the program of the 10th MITE. MGTO Director Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, MGTO Deputy Directors Cheng Wai Tong and Ricky Hoi, and President of Macau Travel Agency Association, Alex Lao, attended the press conference with other personages.

Usher in a new chapter on 10th anniversary

Senna Fernandes highlighted, “In 2021, MITE garnered the accreditation from the Global Association of the Exhibition Industry (UFI) as an “UFI Approved International Event”. This recognition is a great encouragement for us in reaching a decade-long success this year. Our dedication will continue in pursuit of excellence, innovation, quality and impact, as we strive to deliver Macao’s unique strengths and impact at the Expo. The event will deepen integration across “tourism +” and contribute to enriching Macao’s vibrant offer as a world centre of tourism and leisure, steering the economy towards adequate diversification.”

Worldwide industry delegates explore business opportunities

The Expo will offer a confluence of Cloud series and physical exhibitions to deepen integration across “tourism+” as before. Industry operators can explore business opportunities online and offline, thereby invigorating the tourism economy. The exhibition floor covers about 23,000 square meters and will accommodate over 842 booths this year. The event will engage exhibitors and buyers online and offline. To date, some 471 exhibitors have registered for participation. There are 197 local exhibitors and 247 Mainland exhibitors offline, as well as 27 online exhibitors (including 24 international exhibitors and 3 Mainland exhibitors). There are 286 buyers in total, including 221 offline and 65 online buyers.

Seven major highlights with new zones and pavilions to deepen “tourism +” integration

The Expo will feature seven major highlights and incorporate new elements for more profound integration across “tourism +”. The Cloud series will be enriched. New elements will come into the limelight including the Lusofonia Pavilion, “Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin” Zone, the Macao Wedding Destination Pavilion, and the Palace Museum as a new exhibitor. The Macao tourism industry zone will set up not just the “Macao Street” once again but also COTAI Strip for the first time. The Expo will continue to promote local cultural and creative products. “City of Gastronomy” Culinary Demonstrations will take place and the “Gastronomy Pavilion” will welcome patrons as last year, among the fascinating diversity of highlights.

Free admission for the public

The 10th MITE will open to the public from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on 23 September, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on 24 September and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on 25 September. Members of the public can make an advance appointment online. Admission tickets will be distributed for free at the entrances of Halls A and C of Cotai Expo of the Venetian Macao. During the Expo, free shuttle bus service along four routes will be provided between the event venue and various local points. Free parking will be available to residents at Hall C.

Strict adherence to COVID preventive measures

Following the guidance of Health Bureau, the Expo will again adopt a series of pandemic preventive measures such as venue disinfection and staggered admission hours.

Like before, an online appointment system is put into service to ensure “admission quota, advance appointment, staggered periods”. The public can schedule their visits to the Expo on MITE’s official website (www.mitexpo.mo) from today (2 September). Upon admission, individuals with an advance appointment can obtain a 10-patacas receipt which can count as part of their consumption quota required for entering the grand lucky draw. The public can also line up for admission without an appointment, which shall depend on the stream of visitors on the day. Individuals are required to present their valid Macao Health Code in green, scan the venue code, have their temperature checked upon admission, wear a mask and maintain social distance.

Public-private partnerships present wonderful 10th edition of MITE

The 10th Macao International Travel (Industry) Expo is supported by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of the People’s Republic of China, organized by Macao Government Tourism Office, and coordinated by Macau Travel Agency Association. The co-organizers of the Expo include Economic and Technological Development Bureau, Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute, Cultural Affairs Bureau, Cultural Development Fund of the Macao SAR Government, Economic Development Bureau of Executive Committee of Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin, Macao Chamber of Commerce, General Union of Neighbors Association of Macau, Macao Federation of Trade Unions, the Women’s General Association of Macau, Association of Returned Overseas Chinese Macau, Association of Macao Tourist Agents, Travel Industry Council of Macau and Macau Hotel Association. Integrated leisure enterprise partners include MGM, Melco Resorts & Entertainment, SJM Resorts, S.A., Wynn, Galaxy Entertainment Group and Sands China Ltd. Other partners include Bank of China Macau Branch, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (Macau) Limited, and CTM - Macau Telecom Company, Ltd. TDM is the media partner.

UFI-Approved International Event

The first edition of MITE was staged in 2013. MGTO has been taking up the role of organizer since 2016, striving to deliver Macao’s unique strengths and impact as a platform, boost the concerted development of “tourism +” sectors and support the trade to connect, forge partnerships and navigate business opportunities. In 2021, MITE received the accreditation from the Global Association of the Exhibition Industry (UFI) as an “UFI Approved International Event”, showing to the world its international influence and professionalism.

For the fascinating program and latest information, please visit MITE’s official website: www.mitexpo.mo, or follow MITE on Facebook and WeChat.