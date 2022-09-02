Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,270 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 232,152 in the last 365 days.

WV Preparing to Provide Omicron Boosters

Yesterday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) endorsed the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices recommendations for use of the updated COVID-19 Omicron booster for individuals 12 and older. Shipments of the Omicron boosters are being received in West Virginia and residents will be able to obtain them in pharmacies and their local health departments as soon as they receive them.

“These boosters replace the original boosters, helping provide better protection against circulating variants,” said Dr. Ayne Amjad, State Health Officer and Commissioner of the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, Bureau for Public Health. “This comes at a critical time as we head into fall and the start of the respiratory season.”


The Omicron booster shot is recommended for those age 12 and older who completed the primary series (for most people that’s the first two shots of Pfizer, Moderna, or Novavax), and their most recent COVID-19 shot of any kind was at least 2 months ago.    


Dr. Amjad added, “We strongly recommend you stay up to date on your vaccines to provide increased protection against illness and severe outcomes from COVID. If you have any questions, your vaccine provider can help answer any questions you may have.”


The WV COVID-19 Vaccination Due Date Calculator​, a free, online tool that helps individuals figure out when they may be due for a COVID-19 shot, is being updated this weekend with the new booster changes. The calculator makes it easier to stay up-to-date on COVID-19 vaccination. To learn more about COVID-19 vaccines, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccines.gov, vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

You just read:

WV Preparing to Provide Omicron Boosters

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.