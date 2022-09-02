Arrest Made in an Assault with Intent to Commit Robbery while Armed (Gun) Offense: 1500 Block of Good Hope Road, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with Intent to Commit Robbery while Armed (Gun) offense that occurred on Thursday, August 25 2022, in the 1500 block of Good Hope Road, Southeast.

At approximately 9:02 pm, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect brandished a handgun and demanded the victim’s property. The victim did not comply. The suspect shot the victim and fled the scene on a bicycle. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

On Thursday, August 25, 2022, 55-year-old Curtis Smith, of Southeast, DC was arrested and charged with Assault with Intent to Commit Robbery While Armed (Gun) and Carrying a Pistol Without a License.