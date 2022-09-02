State Sen. Judy Schwank Issues Statement in Support of Statewide Nursing Home Worker Strike

Reading — September 2, 2022 — Today, state Sen. Judy Schwank (D-Berks) joined striking nursing home workers of the Fairlane Gardens Nursing and Rehabilitation at Reading in support of their demands for fair pay and staffing. She issued the following statement on the statewide nursing home worker’s strike:

“Just a few months ago, we passed a state budget that allocated $600 million to the nursing home industry, 70% of which is required to be used to support staff. The employees on the picket lines have the most important jobs in these facilities and are coming off an incredibly challenging period during the pandemic. To deny them a fair contract, after all they’ve done these past few years and in the face of rising consumer costs, is simply wrong. It’s time for management to do the right thing and come to an agreement that rewards these workers for the crucial work they do to look after our most vulnerable senior citizens.”

###