Mother’s Brutally Honest Memoir Will Resonate with Caregivers Everywhere
WHEN THE BOUGH BREAKS by Nancy Ferraro
A profoundly moving and emotional description of a mother’s journey. It is the complex pathway, as she experienced it, of raising an extremely developmentally challenged youth.”UNITED STATES, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A mother’s story that is in the same breath both heartwarming and heartbreaking, the new book WHEN THE BOUGH BREAKS by debut author and attorney Nancy Ferraro is a story of courage, carnage, and the triumph of faith that will ring true with mothers of adopted children everywhere. This gut-wrenching story seeks to shed light on that moment when Mom has to reach deeper than ever into her well of courage to ask for help.
— Dr. Ronald S. Fedrici
Nancy tells a story of her life. When she adopts a little boy from Romania, Nancy thinks she is giving her son a brother and saving the life of an innocent child. Little does she know, however, George would be a force of nature. “Instead, George came to us like a wild animal hidden in the body of a boy.”
“Arms flailing, my adopted son George attempted to punch me, but instead he gained purchase on the cross I wore, and it flew off into a corner of the room. For years after, I was left with a souvenir of the tracks of his fingernails down my chest,” the author says.
Nancy is neither a victim nor a hero, just a mother who is plunged into a nightmare and makes it out alive.
Nancy’s prose is beautifully written page to page and line to line, haunting in both its brutality and the love it conveys. Readers find themselves breathless as they experience the unthinkable struggles she faces. Nancy’s reconciliation of her love for her children with the pain they inflict on her will resonate with any mother or caregiver.
“Every page is better and more inspiring than the next: a true page-turner,” says Emily Pantelides, Journalist, CBS12 News Palm Beach, FL.
“WHEN THE BOUGH BREAKS is a profoundly moving and emotional description of a mother’s journey. It is the complex pathway, as she experienced it, of raising an extremely developmentally challenged youth,” says Dr. Ronald S. Fedrici, Board-Certified Neuropsychologist, Professor Emeritus of Child Development and Neuropsychology, President and CEO, Care for Children International Inc., father of eight older adopted children from traumatic backgrounds, foster parent to 40 children and professional doctor to more than eight thousand damaged souls. Dr. Fedrici writes the Foreword to Ferraro’s book.
“It was gut-wrenching to experience the plight of both Nancy and her sons,” says beta reader Fay Horrocks. “But she endured. I almost felt as if I was walking beside her throughout her entire journey.”
WHEN THE BOUGH BREAKS shines a light into that dark tunnel all parents have been through, where there seems to be no end to the troubles that come with raising children. This is Nancy’s truth as she remembers it, and readers will be enthralled through to the last page.
WHEN THE BOUGH BREAKS is available on Amazon and other popular retail outlets where books are sold.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR:
Nancy Ferraro is an attorney and the mother of two boys, one of whom was adopted from Romania with severe disabilities. After almost a decade of advocacy and research, she placed her son George in a group home, where he is thriving, growing, and participating in family life. She writes of her experience as the main caregiver in the family, as most American mothers are, and bearing the burden of guilt and responsibility when things go awry. Visit https://nancy-writes.com.
