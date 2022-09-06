AEE Technology shows off First Responder UAVs with dual Thermal/RGB Advanced Night-time Operations Camera at COMUAV
The AEE Mach ™ 6 Public Safety Hexcopter and DATF Dual Thermal/RGB payload with AEE Night Color ™ makes a big impression with First Responders at COMUAV.
The stable flight and high lift capacity of our AEE Mach 6 fleet is a real asset to our rescue operations.”LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AEE Technology Inc. is a leading USA-based innovator in creating rugged, commercial-grade Public Safety UAS systems.
— Ken Lord Battalion Chief CALFIRE
The latest addition to our commercial UAV line, the AEE Mach™ 6, is designed to serve first responders and law enforcement. "As a police agency starting up a new drone program, finding AEE has been a great addition. AEE's aircraft have been easy to use for all levels of pilots, and the quality has exceeded our expectations,” said Officer Steve Roach of Evendale PD, a customer of AEE Technology Inc.
Looking at what AEE offers, “our drones are specifically designed to meet the needs of First Responders and are offered in Mission Ready Packages" says AEE’s Mike Kahn. The AEE Mach™ 6 Hexcopter and AEE Mach™ 4 Quadcopter UAV systems offer Public Safety Agencies a choice of airframes and optional payloads that can be customized based on mission profiles and budgets. The Mach 6 supports a payload capacity of nearly 15 pounds as well as an array of emergency response accessories. Items such as the Super Thunderhorn remote loudspeaker system, Spotlights and even an E-hook remote release attachment for heavier payloads. John Wakie of FDNY said of AEE UAV Systems, “ the Swiss Army Knife of drones, I finally have every needed tool in one toolbox”.
One of AEE Technology’s key products is their groundbreaking DATF Payload with AEE Night Color™ . This camera technology not only incorporates advanced Thermal Imaging but also a special RGB camera system that allows the First Responder Team to see natural color details in darkness without the need for additional lighting for unparalleled situational awareness. Seeing is believing and this technology is a game changer for Public Safety Drone Pilots.
AEE Technology Inc. offers do not stop with hardware, at this year’s Commercial UAV Expo, AEE announced several key software distribution partnerships including AIRDATA’s drone Fleet Management and Live Streaming Tool as well as Drone Harmony’s new Search and Rescue Autonomous Flight System Software. AEE can now offer turnkey package solutions for our First Responder Customers; we are providing the right system at the right time at the right cost.
About AEE:
AEE Technology is a leading US-based designer, manufacturer and distributor of UAV systems that specializes in public safety-centric aircraft and solutions. Public safety agencies across the United States, including fire, police, and sheriff’s departments use AEE Technology’s UAV solutions. Their purpose built dual RGB and thermal cameras with Night Color Vision are revolutionizing Search and Rescue operations across the country and abroad.
To learn more about AEE Technology, please visit: https://www.aeeusa.com/
