ROA Henry J. Reilly Scholarship Recipients Announced

Nation's only exclusive advocate for Reserve and National Guard supports young students

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Reserve Organization of America, previously known as the Reserve Officers Association of the United States, announces this year’s 20 Henry J. Reilly Scholarship recipients, who will each receive $2,500 toward their studies.

“Supporting the educational goals of these outstanding scholars selected for this year’s Henry J. Reilly Scholarships is a source of pride and stewardship for ROA,” said National President Capt. Robert Carmack, U.S. Coast Guard Reserve (Ret.). “We wish them great success as they go forward into a future of potential, whose freedom is secured by those who serve our nation in uniform.”

Scholarship recipients will attend institutions of higher learning including Cornell University, Delaware Valley University, James Madison University, Liberty University, Michigan State University, North Carolina State University at Raleigh, Northeastern University, Oklahoma State University-Main Campus, Prairie View A & M University, Radford University-Carilion, Southern Utah University, Syracuse University, the University of California-Berkeley, the University of Miami, the University of Michigan-Ann Arbor, the University of Missouri-Kansas City, the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, the University of Pittsburgh-Pittsburgh Campus, and Washington University in St Louis.

“Your generous grant will allow me to focus on my studies and worry less about how to pay. Recognition by the Reserve Organization of America inspires me to work even harder, in college and beyond, to honor the proud legacies of Henry J. Reilly, as well as my own family’s long tradition of military service,” wrote Lauren Adams, a biomedical engineering major at Washington University in St Louis.

“Along with being humbled and grateful for the financial assistance while I continue my educational journey, I am honored to represent this organization. I recognize all the hard work and advocacy ROA does for the military and its veterans. I will begin my junior year at NC State in just a few short weeks and finish my summer engineering internship at the end of July,” wrote North Carolina State University at Raleigh civil engineering student Cutter Clayton-Delgado.

“I gratefully accept my ROA award in honor of my Grandpa. I hope to live up to his example of strength of character and conduct that epitomizes our nation’s Reservists. This summer, I’ve been an intern with General Atomics in my hometown of San Diego. This fall, I’ll study economics in London. I’d like to become a financial analyst for the Treasury Department, the FBI or CIA. The impact I hope to provide my country is an understanding of what ties international economic forces with global policy, and how this understanding strengthens our national security,” wrote Benjamin Davis, majoring in business at the University of California-Berkeley.

“Thank you so much for this opportunity, I hope to make the best of it studying bio-engineering at the University of Pittsburgh,” wrote Aidan Grambau.

“Thank you so much for assisting me on my journey to become a nurse. I just called my Granddad and told him that I had been selected to receive the Henry J. Reilly Memorial Scholarship, and he was so proud of me and thankful to the Reserve Officers Association,” wrote Radford University-Carilion nursing student Emily Snow.

Recipients of the academic year 2022-2023 Henry J. Reilly Scholarships are (not all recipients released their names for publication):

Lauren Adams

Alyssa Blackmon

Elizabeth Brower

Chad Carlson

Lauren Carlson

Cutter Clayton-Delgado

Anisa Cole

Riley Cooper

Benjamin Davis

Peyton Fort

Katherine Gora Combs

Aidan Grambau

Caleb Keilen

Margaret McClintock

Dylan Miller

Britta Pingree

Brady Smith

Emily Snow

Emily Weaver

ROA congratulates these exemplary scholars and wishes them success in their studies and the pursuit of their dreams.

Henry J. Reilly Scholarships are awarded for vocational, undergraduate, and graduate studies on a competitive basis of academics, leadership and service, and potential for contribution to society. They are funded within the ROA’s STARs Foundation, a 501(c)3 non-profit organization. STARs supports the work of ROA to enhance the security of the nation by sustaining a strong Reserve force and supporting citizen-warriors and their families who serve our country so faithfully. Scholarship applicants must be members of ROA or direct family members.

Brig. Gen. Henry J. Reilly was ROA’s first president; an artillery officer, he commanded an infantry brigade in the 42nd “Rainbow” Infantry Division in World War I. He helped Gen. John “Black Jack” Pershing found the Reserve Officers Association of the United States in 1922, to support a strong national defense in response to precipitous post-war reductions in the military. After military service, General Reilly was a journalist, historian, and lifelong proponent of education.

ROA, whose membership is open to all ranks, received its congressional charter in 1950 and is the only national military organization with an exclusive focus on support of the nation’s uniformed reserve components: the National Guard, Army Reserve, Navy Reserve, Marine Corps Reserve, Air Force Reserve, Coast Guard Reserve, those serving in the new Space Force; and the reserve components of the U.S. Public Health Service and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

The Henry J. Reilly Memorial Library and Scholarship Fund is a 501(c)3 charitable organization (EIN 52-6056998) funded by donations, which can be mailed to ROA Headquarters at 1 Constitution Avenue NE, Washington, DC 20002, or made online at https://roa.site-ym.com/donations/. Donations are tax-deductible to the extent permitted by law.

For information about ROA, please go to www.ROA.org.