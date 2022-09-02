Three-Year Growth of 252% Earns Key HR a Spot on the 2022 Inc. 5000

Key HR has been named to the Inc. 5000 list of the nation's fastest-growing privately held companies, climbing over 600 places higher than their 2021 ranking, reflecting a three-year growth of 252%.

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Key HR has been named to the Inc. 5000 list of the nation's fastest-growing privately held companies, climbing over 600 places higher than their 2021 ranking, reflecting a three-year growth of 252%.

Key HR offers employers access to services from more providers than any other business of its kind, including employee leasing, payroll administration, human resources, risk management, employee benefits and business and personal insurance. Key HR gives them the support they need to grow their business.

"We were excited to learn we were again named to the Inc. 5000 list. We see our phenomenal growth as a reflection of our understanding of the needs of small businesses, said Jennifer Stephan, CEO. "We provide small business owners a full HR department for less than a quarter of what it would cost to hire just one HR professional. Through our master plan, we offer Fortune 500 benefits to small businesses that enable them to attract and retain top talent in a highly competitive marketplace."

About Key HR

Key HR aligns with preferred partner companies to offer new and innovative ways to meet our clients' payroll, employee leasing, benefits and insurance needs. These partnerships help business owners reduce costs, save time, optimize their workforce, increase revenue and minimize risk.

For more information about Key HR, please visit our website at http://www.keyhro.com or contact us at info@keyhro.com.

About the Inc. 5000

The Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Vision Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit http://www.inc.com.

Methodology

Companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2018 to 2021. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2018. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2021. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2018 is $100,000; the minimum for 2021 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to three decimal places. Companies on the Inc. 500 are featured in Inc.'s September issue. They represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

