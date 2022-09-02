The Easiest Floor Cleaner Ever: Dreametech Announces the L10s Ultra at IFA 2022

The new robot mop and vacuum will clean floors, clean itself, and automatically empty its dust box

Dreame Technology ("Dreame"), a global leader in smart home cleaning appliances, will unveil the DreameBot L10s Ultra robot vacuum and mop at IFA 2022. With dual rotary mops, industry-leading suction, innovative 3D mapping and a self-emptying dock — that also washes and dries the mop pads — the DreameBot L10s Ultra is poised to be the most hands- and hassle-free cleaning robot on the market.

"At Dreame Technology, we make every robot with one goal in mind: for users to set it and forget it," said Terry Tian, Head of Product Design at Dreame Technology. "With the DreameBot L10s Ultra, we’ve set a new standard for both power and ease-of-use when it comes to smart home cleaning."

A Deeper Clean for the Whole Home

Robotic cleaners have long promised to check one of the most tedious chores off of our to-do list. The new DreameBot L10s Ultra takes things much further by making human intervention almost completely unnecessary. Crumbs, spills and pet fur are no match for this vacuum thanks to its two self-dampening mop heads that spin at 180RPM, a rotating side brush and a class-leading 5,300Pa suction power. Users can choose from a variety of cleaning settings via the app, allowing the DreameBot L10s Ultra to deep clean the home or handle quick daily clean ups according to the user’s needs.

Set it and Forget It Daily Cleaning

While the robot is itself a marvel of technological innovation, the DreameBot L10s Ultra features one of the most advanced docks in the industry. A clean water tank, dirty water tank, and dustbag compartment combine to provide nearly two months of hands-off cleaning. The self-emptying system utilizes Dreametech’s exclusive DualBoost 2.0 technology to blow air into the robot’s dust box while vacuuming it into the dock’s 3-liter dustbag. When the robot is returning to its dock, it automatically raises its mops 7mm to keep floors clean. The self-washing system automatically refills the robot with water and cleaning solution and cleans the mops in water and spins them at high speed against a grooved cleaning platform to remove dirt. Mops are then dried with hot air to prevent odor, mildew and bacterial growth.

Knows Exactly Where It’s Going and How to Clean

For homes with complex layouts and a mix of hard floors and carpet, the DreameBot L10s Ultra utilizes its advanced AI to identify obstacles and detect changes in flooring via ultrasonic frequencies, automatically turning the mopping function on/off and adjusting suction power according to the floor it’s cleaning. This also means users no longer have to pick up toys, shoes, etc. before cleaning. The DreameBot L10s Ultra deploys advanced 3D mapping and navigation and dual-laser-based obstacle avoidance to pre-plan its cleaning routine based on what it sees — ensuring floors are deeply cleaned without its user having to navigate it out of jams or double-check its work.

Integrates With Alexa and Google Assistant

With the mobile app (available for Android and iPhone), and integration with Alexa and Google Assistant, initiating a cleaning session is as simple as tapping a smartphone screen or saying a voice command.

