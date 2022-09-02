Sunwing unveils exclusive month-long incentives and new digital magazine with Princess Hotels & Resorts

TORONTO, Sept. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the month of September, Sunwing is inviting Canadians to book their fall and winter getaways at Princess Hotels & Resorts and take advantage of exclusive travel benefits for a royal vacation in paradise, including reduced rates and solo and group incentives.

That's not all – travellers who purchase a Princess Hotels & Resorts vacation package by September 30, 2022, for departures between September 1, 2022 and April 9, 2023, will automatically receive 10 contest entries for their chance to win a seven-night all inclusive stay for two at the newly renovated Tropical Deluxe Princess in Punta Cana with Sunwing. Non-purchasing customers are also eligible but limited to one entry during the contest period and must complete a contest form found on Sunwing.ca*.

Set in the sought-after vacation destinations of Riviera Maya, Mexico and Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, Princess Hotels & Resorts offers guests of all ages picturesque tropical getaways. As one of the most popular resort chains in the Caribbean, and a top choice among Sunwing customers, these properties are well-equipped to meet guests' vacation needs with a range of buffet and à la carte dining options, stylish amenities, personalized service and well-appointed accommodations. Channeling the natural beauty of its surroundings, the resort chain is committed to protecting the environment in each of its destinations.

To help keep Princess top of mind for Canadians planning their getaways this fall and winter, Sunwing is also offering a variety of incentives throughout the month to elevate the vacation experience for customers. For travel between September 1, 2022 and October 31, 2022, travellers can book and enjoy same rates on upgraded room categories at select Princess resorts, including:

Caribe Deluxe Suite for the same price as a Caribe Deluxe room at Caribe Deluxe Princess in Punta Cana.

Family Suite for the same price as a Tropical Deluxe room at Tropical Deluxe Princess in Punta Cana.

Book a Deluxe Junior Suite for the same price as a Junior Suite at Grand Sunset Princess All Suites and Spa Resort in Riviera Maya.



Plus, travellers going solo can look forward to select room categories at both Punta Cana Princess All Suites Resort Spa and Platinum Yucatan Princess All Suites Resort and Spa during that same time period. Family or friend groups can benefit from exclusive group rates where the eighth adult travels free on bookings made on or before September 30, 2022.

For added vacation inspiration as travellers finalize their fall and winter plans, customers can check out Sunwing's new digital magazine for Princess Hotels & Resorts highlighting the latest and greatest in paradise and all things new and exciting with the resort chain. The digital magazine includes an exclusive interview with Manuel Serrano, Commercial Director, Caribbean and Mexico of Princess Hotels & Resorts, with a behind-the-scenes look at the investments made by the brand to upgrade its properties in Punta Cana. Plus, those travelling in groups or larger families can get the scoop from Sunwing insiders on what makes these properties influencer-approved and great choices for their getaways. Vacationers will get a sneak peek at what's to come for the brand, plus couples considering Princess for their destination wedding will find the inspiration they desire – and so much more.

For more information or to book, visit www.sunwing.ca.

*Terms and conditions apply.

About Sunwing

The largest integrated travel company in North America, Sunwing has more flights to the south than any other leisure carrier with convenient direct service from airports across Canada to popular sun destinations across the U.S.A., Caribbean, Mexico and Central America. This scale enables Sunwing to offer customers exclusive deals at top-rated resorts in the most popular vacation destinations as well as cruise packages and seasonal domestic flight service. Sunwing customers benefit from the assistance of the company's own knowledgeable destination representatives, who greet them upon arrival and support them throughout their vacation journey. The company supports the communities where it operates through the Sunwing Foundation, a charitable initiative focused on the support and development of youth and humanitarian aid.

