REVISED COLLEGE AND CAREER READY STANDARDS FOR MATHEMATICS APPROVED

September 2, 2022

The Nebraska State Board of Education approved revisions to Nebraska’s College and Career Ready Standards for Mathematics.

Nebraska state law requires updates to the standards for reading, writing, mathematics, science, and social studies every seven years. The previous math standards, which cover the mathematics requirements in the law, were approved in 2015. The standards create the framework for mathematics education in Nebraska.

Nebraska educators from pre-kindergarten to postsecondary, including public and non-public schools, helped develop the revised math standards.

Nebraska content area standards reflect the knowledge and skills students are expected to learn in a given content area. By setting clear benchmarks for learning, content area standards provide guidance to teachers as they develop learning experiences for students. Standards do not prescribe particular curriculum, lessons, teaching techniques, or activities. Decisions about curriculum and instruction are made locally by individual school districts and classroom teachers.

The revised mathematics standards are available for review at https://www.education.ne.gov/contentareastandards/.

