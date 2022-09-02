Attorney General Ford Praises Office Accomplishments in Biennial Report to State Legislature

Carson City, NV – Today, Nevada Attorney General Aaron D. Ford announced that his office sent its biennial report to the Legislature on Thursday. The report, sent to the Legislature before each regular session, details the progress and accomplishments the office has made over the last two years.

“The last time our office sent a biennial report to the Legislature, we were about six months into the pandemic that overturned all of our lives,” said AG Ford. “As we say in the office, ‘Our Job is Justice,’ and I am confident that we have lived up to that motto. I am so proud of the work we have done in this office, and I look forward to what we can and will do in the future.”

Some of the office’s accomplishments outlined in the report include:

Bringing in over $6.3 million in federal grant dollars for combatting domestic violence, sexual assault, human trafficking, elder abuse and the opioid epidemic;

Recovering 61 missing children;

Saving the state more than $1.3 billion in taxpayer dollars through aggressively defending tort claims;

Passing bipartisan criminal justice reform legislation in Carson City;

Helping to end the backlog of 8,000 untested sexual assault kits.

Obtaining $330 million in funding to end the opioid epidemic through legal settlements;

Advising the Nevada Athletic Commission in passing emergency regulations to protect college students who participate in charity and other unarmed combat events not otherwise regulated by the NCAA after the tragic death of a UNLV student.

