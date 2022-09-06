VelocitySBA is Making Big Things Happen for Small Business
We’ve been strategically growing the business leveraging our solid foundation of people, technology and industry knowledge.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VelocitySBA is living up to its moniker, delivering fast SBA loans to small businesses across the country and quickly building momentum in its growth trajectory.
— Charles Rho
In its latest recruiting effort, VelocitySBA has attracted some nationally recognized leaders to its management team, including Chief Operations and Risk Officer Brent Ciurlino. Brent has served as both a Deputy Director and Corporate Manager at FDIC, as well as Director of the Office of Credit Risk Management (OCRM) at the SBA. He recently initiated SBA lending at Patriot Bank, Blue Foundry Bank, with executive risk management assignments at ReadyCap Lending, Business Lenders, and Newtek Business Services.
John Coad, former SBA National Sales Manager at Wells Fargo, has also joined VelocitySBA as a Sr. Advisor and executive consultant to the President. Greg Fioresi, former Regional Manager of Business Banking at U.S. Bank, and former SBA lender at Wells Fargo, now serves as VelocitySBA’s National Sales Manager.
VelocitySBA President Charles Rho is now implementing his second 5-year business plan, building on previous success. “We’ve been strategically growing the business leveraging our solid foundation of people, technology and industry knowledge,” says Charles. “Talent acquisition is a critical component of our business foundation, and these key hires further ameliorate our industry leading infrastructure. We are very excited to have Brent, Greg and John join the VelocitySBA team to continue our growth and scale the business into new markets, products and services.”
In addition to leadership expansion, VelocitySBA continues to broaden its geographic footprint with new Business Relationship Managers in Florida, Geogia, Arizona, and Oregon. Positions in all departments remain open nationally.
VelocitySBA has been steadily executing on plans to open new physical offices in an effort to better serve its regional markets. In July, the business added a new hub office in Pasadena, CA to be closely followed by its new headquarters in Costa Mesa, CA and a central region hub office in Dallas, TX. Looking further ahead, its agenda includes a new Midwest hub in 2023.
VelocitySBA (formerly Crossroads Small Business Solutions) is directly affiliated with Velocity Vehicle Group, a national leader in the transportation and logistics industry, and is part of a family of lending companies that includes Crossroads Equipment Lease and Finance – a trailblazer in lending more than $1 billion to support Zero Emissions and other low-carbon initiatives to help improve green fleet conversion for small businesses.
Velocity Vehicle Group launched VelocitySBA in May of 2015, transitioned management by 2017, and has grown to become a $350 million non-bank SBA lender, the fifth largest in the nation. If recent milestones are any indication of future success, VelocitySBA is speeding toward its goal of becoming a top-tier SBA lender with a nationwide presence.
About VelocitySBA
VelocitySBA (VSBA) is a nationwide SBA lender. Our dedicated team of highly experienced lending professionals understands the specific needs of business owners and their unique capital requirements. Unlike traditional banks, our focused approach to business lending quickly delivers the custom-tailored solutions that today’s business community needs to succeed. For more information, please visit: www.velocitysba.com. For news and updates, be sure to follow us on Facebook and LinkedIn.
