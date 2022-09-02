New Movie "if My People" Offers Solution to Division & Racism in America
We Know Why America’s Divided, This Movie Offers the Only Solution
The Roads to Racial Reconciliation Meet at the Cross!”ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, September 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Heart-Wrenching Drama "If My People" is Set for a DVD Release on September 1st, 2022.
— Holy Spirit
"If My People" aims to bring attention to the issues dividing Christians into the United States of America based on gender, race, denomination, and politics.
2020 proved to be one of the most challenging years in global history. COVID-19, followed by racial injustice protests and riots during a heated election year, exposed the disunity of the United States of America. ...if My People..., a new movie by Mark David Kennerly, aims to bring these wounds to the forefront and place America in the loving arms of Jesus.
"If My People" follows the journey of protagonist Pastor Lev, who sees God in a dream as He declares, "Yet forty days America will be overthrown.” Prompted by his dream, Lev releases a video to tell people about his vision from God. While some ridicule him for it, others choose to fast and pray for 40 days.
Written, directed, and produced by Mark David Kennerly, "If My People" is one of the first projects by 1922 Productions, the creators and producers of out-of-the-box, realistic, faith-based, and family-friendly films, tv, and multimedia. 1922 Productions is a dream come true for Mark David, an actor since 1982 and a writer since 1987, who surrendered his life to Jesus Christ after a life-changing event in 1994.
"If My People "is Executive Produced by Mark David Kennerly and Kimberly Kennerly and Produced by Madison Kennerly. The movie stars Anthony Shaw-Vaughan (Pastor Lev), Roderick Garr (Deacon Lou), and Mikayla Leybovich (Shelia).
The official release date for the DVD, available at $19.99 plus shipping charges and the movie’s soundtrack, is September 1st, 2022. Orders can be made at www.ifmypeoplemovie.com
Media Contact
Business Name: 1922 Productions
Contact Person: Mark David Kennerly
Email: info@1922productions.com
Website: www.ifmypeoplemovie.com & www.1922productions.com
Mark David Kennerly
1922 Productions
+1 470-781-6314
info@1922productions.com
…if My People… Movie Trailer