Labor Day: World’s Tallest L.E.D. U.S. Flag & Uncle Sam Images Light-Up Paramount Miami Worldcenter

National Construction Worker Shortage Recruiting Campaign Poster Ignites Miami Skyline

MIAMI, FL, USA, September 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This Labor Day weekend, the World’s Tallest Electronic American Flag and the World’s Tallest Digital Uncle Sam Construction Worker Recruiting Poster are lighting-up the South Florida skyline at the 60-story Paramount Miami Worldcenter skyscraper in downtown Miami.

National Construction Worker Shortage: Uncle Sam Wants You!

There are more than 450,000 unfilled construction job openings across America, according to the U.S. Labor Department.

“We are sending a signal across the U.S. and Florida that we are actively recruiting people to join the construction industry,” says Daniel Kodsi, (Cod-See), CEO of the Royal Palm Companies real estate development firm – builder of the Paramount Tower.

“We are igniting the Florida skyline with a patriotic stars and stripes salute to the nation’s construction workers combined with a massive Uncle Sam recruiting poster from the Associated General Contractors of America urging people to enlist in construction jobs’ training programs aimed at combating the country’s critical construction worker shortage,” says Kodsi.

Recruiting Campaigns

In an effort to address the construction worker shortage, general contractors across America and in Florida are executing recruiting campaigns and jobs programs aimed at nurturing a 21st century generation of new construction workers.

Miami Worldcenter Jobs Program

The $4-billion, 27-acre Miami Worldcenter is America’s second-largest urban real estate development and, currently, the nation’s largest urban core construction project.

In a public-private sector partnership, approximately 20-25 percent of the nearly 15,000 construction workers on the project, since its inception in 2016, are unskilled people recruited from nearby neighborhoods with some of the nation’s highest unemployment rates.

These people are provided with on-the-job training.

They are paid twice Florida’s minimum wage and, many, get benefits and have been promoted to tradesmen and journeymen status.

World’s Most-Advanced Animation Lighting System

Through Paramount’s 700-foot-tall center column is a vertical stream of wafting red and white L.E.D. stripes.

Across Paramount Miami Worldcenter’s rooftop crown is a 100-foot-tall by 300-foot-wide fluttering field of blue and five-pointed white stars.

The display then transitions into 60-story tall image of Uncle Sam.

The Paramount Miami Worldcenter superstructure, which is as tall as two-and-a-half football fields, features the world’s most-technologically-advanced Color Kinetics Animated Lighting System.

It consists of 16,000 light emitting diodes (L.E.D.’s) embedded in 10,000 panes of high impact-resistant glass.

The $3-million lighting system, which took 12 technicians a total of three years to build, can create a combination of 16.2-million colors.

Tower Lighting Schedule

Friday, September 2, 2022 – Monday, September 5, 2022

5:00 a.m. – 07:00 a.m. | 8:00 p.m. – 12:05 a.m. (midnight)

Top and Bottom of Every Hour for a duration of five minutes.

(Best Camera Views: Bayside Garage Roof & N.E. 8th Street & N. Miami Avenue)

Construction Worker Shortage

▪ Shortage of brick layers, electricians, heavy equipment operators, iron workers, masons, pipe fitters, and more.

▪ General contractors across America are recruiting unskilled people and providing them with on-the-job training and solid wages.

▪ Goal: Nurture 21st Century Generation of New Construction Workers.

▪ Historically, America’s Construction Worker Force has Included New Immigrants to the Country.

▪ Irish immigrants Built The Brooklyn Bridge

▪ Chinese Immigrants Built the Transcontinental Railroad

▪ Latin American and Caribbean Immigrants Currently Compose the Largest Number of New Construction Workers

▪ Recent, Stringent Immigration Policies Have Contributed to the Construction Worker Shortage

About Miami Worldcenter

▪ Currently America’s Largest Urban Core Construction Project

▪ Nation’s Second-Largest Real Estate Development

▪ Miami’s New Residential, Retail, Dining, Entertainment, Hospitality, Transportation Complex

▪ 27 Acres

▪ 10-City-Blocks

▪ 11 Buildings

▪ Brightline Rail Terminal

▪ Nearby Museums & FTX Arena

▪ 1-Block West of Biscayne Bay

▪ Transforming Area that was Littered with Decaying Warehouses for Nearly Half a Century

Soundbite Transcriptions

Daniel Kodsi, CEO, Royal Palm Companies

(00:25 – 00:45)

“We have thousands of workers working here behind us. These are workers from local communities from high unemployment areas. Miami Worldcenter actually has a jobs program where they're taking unskilled workers, turning them in to skilled workers. This is an incredible public-private partnership between the city and the private sector, which we see is working very well here.”

Edwin Sanchez, Recent Immigrant, Drywall Applicator

(01:00 – 01:11)

“I have a lot of love for this country, because it is a country of opportunities -- opportunities for my wife, for my daughter, for me, for my family in Honduras.”

(01:16 – 01:27)

“The construction company -- they give me a lot of opportunities to instill learning. So that's life because I like learning every day. So, it is good.”

Rodney Boykins, Formerly Homeless, Painter

(01:46 -01:55)

“A year ago, I was down out. I got involved with the jobs program. Now I'm making good wages.”

(01:58 – 02:14)

“Things picked up for me. I got a trade now -- something that I like to do; something that I've been wanting to do all my life and it’s just good for me now that I have a roof over my head and I'm able to focus and do the things that I like and life.”

