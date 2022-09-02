Senator Kane Kicks off the 2022 School Year with His First Kids Fair at Subaru Park

Chester, PA – September 2, 2022 – Senator John I. Kane (D–Delaware/Chester), hosted his first District 9 Kids Fair Event at the Philadelphia Union’s Subaru Park on Sunday August 28th. The aim of this event was to connect residents to the local businesses, community organizations and vendors of the 9th Senatorial District, while supplying children with needed materials before the school year. Senator Kane partnered with the Labors Local Union 413, Sheet Metal Workers Local Union 19, IBEW 654, Monroe Energy and Longwood Gardens. With the help of the partners, Senator Kane was able to provide free food & refreshments along with entertainment such as moon bounces, music and horseback rides to the community.

In its first year, Senator Kane’s Kids Fair unfolded under a clear sky and mid 80-degree day, welcoming 30 organizations and over 75 vendors, all predominantly based in the 9th Senatorial District! “This was a special event that was able to bring our community together before school starts back up. Participating organizations, multiple nonprofits and essential services, we were able to both educate constituents and give out free school materials like bookbags, pencils and binders and check off a lot of supplies for parents to get before the school year kicks off”, shared Senator Kane.

Fair goers enjoyed the music stylings of “DJ Cory Da 1”, MC Cory Long and the hosting talents of Nasir Leach, all who all created a fun interactive environment with great family music from the start of the Kids Fair to its finish. Just Pizza of Chester PA, Zac’s Burgers of Aston PA, Siddiq’s Water Ice of Chester PA headlined the food and sweet treats for the kids fair, garnering continuous compliments throughout the afternoon.

“I want to thank the businesses, organizations, the Philadelphia Union, my dedicated staff, and the truly awesome folks of the 9th Senatorial District for making our first kids fair an extreme success. Everyone had a great time meeting their community partners who help their everyday life while eating awesome food and enjoying music and fun”, said Senator Kane “This was such a fun and entertaining way for our community partners to engage the neighbors who they set out to help everyday with essential their services.”

The event saw a turnout of hundreds of constituents from the 9th District. Children and parents were able to explore the grounds of the riverfront walk, gathering brochures and engaging with community partners based in their district. Each organization was set up with an information table where literature, materials and school supplies were accompanied by welcoming and helpful dialogue for constituents. The grassed areas of the park were filled with multiple moon bounces for all ages, a horseback riding & feeding area along with tents, tables and chairs for attendees to relax in shade.

Also available at this event in partnership with Representative Leanne Krueger on behalf of IAE Foundation, were numerous collection boxes that accepted donations of diapers, bottles, and other necessary baby items. Information for that ongoing drive can be found here.

To view the full recap photo album click here!

####