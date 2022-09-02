Governor Phil Scott Appoints 122 Vermonters to State Boards and Commissions
Montpelier, Vt. – Governor Phil Scott today announced he’s appointed 122 Vermonters to State boards and commissions since July.
Boards and commissions serve an important role in state government, giving Vermonters numerous opportunities to serve their communities. The Governor’s office is currently soliciting applications to fill vacancies and upcoming term expirations. All those interested in serving on a board or commission should visit the Governor’s website to apply.
Appointments made by the Governor in July and August, 2022, are listed below:
State Board of Health
- Michael McShane, Montpelier
Recreation Facilities Grant Committee
- Mark Delaney, Jeffersonville
Vermont Economic Development Authority
- Thomas Gallagher, St. Albans
Connecticut River Valley Flood Control Commission
Animal Cruelty Investigation Board
Children & Family Council for Prevention Programs
- Christopher Lukasik, Brattleboro
- Matt Wolf, East Montpelier
- Rachel Larsen, Burlington
- Kirsten Kersey, White River Junction
State Program Standing Committee for Adult Mental Health
- Daniel Towle, Montpelier
- Robert Dyer, Burlington
State Program Standing Committee for Child, Adolescent, and Family Mental Health
State Workforce Development Board
District #3 Environmental Commission
- Kevin Marshia, Chair, Chelsea
- Suzanne Butterfield, Gaysville
- Marvin Harvey, Rochester
- Anne Margolis, Corinth
District #8 Environmental Commission
- Rick Kobik, Chair, Shaftsbury
- Michael McDonough, Bennington
- Jon Hale, Bennington
- Leslie Keefe, Manchester Center
District #9 Environmental Commission
- Susan Shashock, East Middlebury
Green Mountain Care Board
- Jessica Holmes, Interim Chair, Cornwall
Transportation Board
Sunset Advisory Commission
- Tracy Ennis, Graniteville
Vermont Housing Finance Agency
- Marie Milord-Ajanma, Waterbury
- Fred Baser, Bristol
- Jeanne Morrissey, Richmond
- Thomas Leavitt, Waterbury
Current Use Advisory Board
- Walter Hastings, South Royalton
- Gail Fallar, Tinmouth
- Harold Howrigan, Sheldon
- Ted Foster, New Haven
- Josh Lagerquist, Montpelier
- Michael Hogan, Marshfield
Capitol Complex Commission
- John Hollar, Montpelier
- Jireh Billings, Bridgewater
Victims Compensation Board
- Robert "Bob" Paolini, Waterbury
- Susan Ide, Richmond
Capital Debt Affordability Advisory Committee
Vermont Commission on Native American Affairs
- Jeff Benay, Fairfax
- Melody Walker Mackin, Barre
- Jon Bosley, Morrisville
- Deborah Reger, Corinth
State Emergency Response Commission
State Board of Education
Vermont Standards Board for Professional Educators
- Katie Revelle, Burlington
- William Lucci, Rutland
- Kate Fay, Richmond
- Bernie Cleland, East Montpelier
State Police Advisory Commission
Board of Land Surveyors
- Evelyn Wetzel, Jericho
- John Diebold, Randolph
Clinical and Utilization Review Board
Access Board
Governor's Council on Physical Fitness and Sports
- Bryan Rivard, Jericho
- Janet Franz, Shelburne
Advisory Council on Special Education
- Alison Amidon, Putney
- Lisa C. Johnson, Bennington
- Dawn M. Campbell, Bennington
Nuclear Decommissioning Citizens Advisory Panel
Vermont Housing Council
- Heather Starzynski
- Kathy Beyer, Hinesburg
- Chris Snyder, Shelburne
- Rachel Batterson, Huntington
Vermont Developmental Disabilities Council
- Kaitlyn Daly, Danby
- Jonathan Gardner, Groton
- Michelle John, St. Johnsbury
- Theodore Looby, Burlington
Board of Medical Practice
- Richard Clattenburg, Perkinsville
- David Liebow, Townshend
- Sarah McLain, Lincoln
- Christine Payne, Peacham
- Marga Sproul, Burlington
State Veterinary Board
- Bryan Harnett, Jericho
- Mary O'Donovan, Addison
- Lori Stroutsos, Montpelier
Board of Chiropractic
Board of Allied Mental Health Practitioners
- Marj Trombly, Barre
- Christopher M. Berry, Charlestown
- Lisa Elowson, Williston
Connecticut River Valley Flood Control Commission
Human Services Board
Fish and Wildlife Board
- Allison Frazier, Richmond
State Infrastructure Bank Board
- Al Flory, Barre
- Peter Hood, Middlesex
- Fred Bullock, Bellows Falls
Board of Pharmacy
- Michael Carroll, Rutland
- Wendy Magee, Moretown
Endangered Species Committee
- Matt Peters, East Calais
- Carla Fenner, Burlington
- Bryan Pfeiffer, Montpelier
Oversight Commission on Children, Youth, and Families
- Laura Schaller, Barre
- Stephen Dale, Montpelier
Justices of the Peace
- Robin French, Brownsville
- Leonora Dodge, Essex
- Golrang "Rey" Garofano, Essex
- Brian Hsiang, Essex
- Erik Post, Essex
- Alexis Dubief, Essex
- Georgia Lavigne, Essex
- Bruce Post, Essex
- Deborah Billado, Essex Junction
- Jason Maulucci, Essex Junction
- Seth "Adam" Manely, Essex Junction
- Brian Christie, Essex Junction
- Katherine Stebbins, Essex Junction
- Diane Clemens, Essex Junction
- Bernard (Bernie) Couture, Essex Junction
- Dylan Giambatista, Essex Junction
- Pat Murray, Essex Junction
- Kelly Adams, Essex Junction
- Rajan Chawla, Essex Junction
- Ryan McLaren, Essex Junction
- Marcus Certa, Essex Junction
- Scott Moore, Essex Junction
- Robyn Moore, Essex Junction
- Laura Chapman, Putney
- Joseph Baker, Ferrisburgh
- Annette "Sugie" West, Rochester
- Margaret "Peggy" Darrow, Vershire
- Jonathan Boswell, Bondville
Note: Prior to the pandemic, boards and commissions appointments were released approximately every other month. That practice will be resumed, beginning with this release.