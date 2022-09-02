Albertsons Companies Expands Voluntary Recall of Select ReadyMeals Seafood Products Due to Undeclared Allergens

BOISE, Idaho – August 31, 2022 – Albertsons Companies today announced it is expanding its July 19, 2022, voluntary recallExternal Link Disclaimer of ReadyMeals seafood items due to allergens not listed on the ingredient labels. The recall, which is being conducted in continued collaboration with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, was initiated after an internal technical review identified missing ingredients containing allergens.

Consumers who have certain food allergies or severe sensitivities run the risk of serious or life – threatening allergic reactions if they consume these products and are urged not to consume these items. These consumers should discard the products or return them to their local store for a full refund.

There have been no reports of injuries or adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

The two select ReadyMeals seafood items were available for purchase at the following Albertsons Cos. store banners: Safeway and Albertsons located in Oregon and select cities in Washington state (Battle Ground, Camas, Hazel Dell, Kelso, Longview, Vancouver, Walla Walla, Washougal and Woodland).

Consumers with questions should contact Albertsons Cos. Customer Service Center at 1-877-723-3929 for additional information Monday through Friday from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. PST.

Product Recall Details: