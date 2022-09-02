Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,402 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 232,084 in the last 365 days.

Albertsons Companies Expands Voluntary Recall of Select ReadyMeals Seafood Products Due to Undeclared Allergens

BOISE, Idaho – August 31, 2022 – Albertsons Companies today announced it is expanding its July 19, 2022, voluntary recallExternal Link Disclaimer of ReadyMeals seafood items due to allergens not listed on the ingredient labels. The recall, which is being conducted in continued collaboration with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, was initiated after an internal technical review identified missing ingredients containing allergens.

Consumers who have certain food allergies or severe sensitivities run the risk of serious or life – threatening allergic reactions if they consume these products and are urged not to consume these items. These consumers should discard the products or return them to their local store for a full refund.

There have been no reports of injuries or adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

The two select ReadyMeals seafood items were available for purchase at the following Albertsons Cos. store banners: Safeway and Albertsons located in Oregon and select cities in Washington state (Battle Ground, Camas, Hazel Dell, Kelso, Longview, Vancouver, Walla Walla, Washougal and Woodland).

Consumers with questions should contact Albertsons Cos. Customer Service Center at 1-877-723-3929 for additional information Monday through Friday from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. PST.

Product Recall Details:

Product Name Size Undeclared Allergens Packaging UPC Sell Thru Dates Store Banners States
ReadyMeals Shrimp Cooked with Cocktail Sauce 12oz Fish (Anchovy) Clear plastic container with four compartments 23463800000 All Sell Thru Dates up to and including Sept. 1 Albertsons, Safeway OR, WA
ReadyMeals Snow Crab Legs Imitation Surimi 12oz Fish (Anchovy) Clear plastic container with four compartments 23463900000 All Sell Thru Dates up to and including Sept. 1 Albertsons, Safeway OR, WA

You just read:

Albertsons Companies Expands Voluntary Recall of Select ReadyMeals Seafood Products Due to Undeclared Allergens

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.