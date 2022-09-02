Governor Phil Scott Appoints 122 Vermonters to State Boards and Commissions

Montpelier, Vt. – Governor Phil Scott today announced he’s appointed 122 Vermonters to State boards and commissions since July.

Boards and commissions serve an important role in state government, giving Vermonters numerous opportunities to serve their communities. The Governor’s office is currently soliciting applications to fill vacancies and upcoming term expirations. All those interested in serving on a board or commission should visit the Governor’s website to apply.

Appointments made by the Governor in July and August, 2022, are listed below:

State Board of Health

Michael McShane, Montpelier

Recreation Facilities Grant Committee

Mark Delaney, Jeffersonville

Vermont Economic Development Authority

Thomas Gallagher, St. Albans

Animal Cruelty Investigation Board

Children & Family Council for Prevention Programs

Christopher Lukasik, Brattleboro

Matt Wolf, East Montpelier

Rachel Larsen, Burlington

Kirsten Kersey, White River Junction

State Program Standing Committee for Adult Mental Health

Daniel Towle, Montpelier

Robert Dyer, Burlington

State Program Standing Committee for Child, Adolescent, and Family Mental Health

State Workforce Development Board

District #3 Environmental Commission

Kevin Marshia, Chair, Chelsea

Suzanne Butterfield, Gaysville

Marvin Harvey, Rochester

Anne Margolis, Corinth

District #8 Environmental Commission

Rick Kobik, Chair, Shaftsbury

Michael McDonough, Bennington

Jon Hale, Bennington

Leslie Keefe, Manchester Center

District #9 Environmental Commission

Susan Shashock, East Middlebury

Green Mountain Care Board

Jessica Holmes, Interim Chair, Cornwall

Transportation Board

Sunset Advisory Commission

Tracy Ennis, Graniteville

Vermont Housing Finance Agency

Marie Milord-Ajanma, Waterbury

Fred Baser, Bristol

Jeanne Morrissey, Richmond

Thomas Leavitt, Waterbury

Current Use Advisory Board

Walter Hastings, South Royalton

Gail Fallar, Tinmouth

Harold Howrigan, Sheldon

Ted Foster, New Haven

Josh Lagerquist, Montpelier

Michael Hogan, Marshfield

Capitol Complex Commission

John Hollar, Montpelier

Jireh Billings, Bridgewater

Victims Compensation Board

Robert "Bob" Paolini, Waterbury

Susan Ide, Richmond

Capital Debt Affordability Advisory Committee

Vermont Commission on Native American Affairs

Jeff Benay, Fairfax

Melody Walker Mackin, Barre

Jon Bosley, Morrisville

Deborah Reger, Corinth

State Emergency Response Commission

State Board of Education

Vermont Standards Board for Professional Educators

Katie Revelle, Burlington

William Lucci, Rutland

Kate Fay, Richmond

Bernie Cleland, East Montpelier

State Police Advisory Commission

Board of Land Surveyors

Evelyn Wetzel, Jericho

John Diebold, Randolph

Clinical and Utilization Review Board

Access Board

Governor's Council on Physical Fitness and Sports

Bryan Rivard, Jericho

Janet Franz, Shelburne

Advisory Council on Special Education

Alison Amidon, Putney

Lisa C. Johnson, Bennington

Dawn M. Campbell, Bennington

Nuclear Decommissioning Citizens Advisory Panel

Vermont Housing Council

Heather Starzynski

Kathy Beyer, Hinesburg

Chris Snyder, Shelburne

Rachel Batterson, Huntington

Vermont Developmental Disabilities Council

Kaitlyn Daly, Danby

Jonathan Gardner, Groton

Michelle John, St. Johnsbury

Theodore Looby, Burlington

Board of Medical Practice

Richard Clattenburg, Perkinsville

David Liebow, Townshend

Sarah McLain, Lincoln

Christine Payne, Peacham

Marga Sproul, Burlington

State Veterinary Board

Bryan Harnett, Jericho

Mary O'Donovan, Addison

Lori Stroutsos, Montpelier

Board of Chiropractic

Board of Allied Mental Health Practitioners

Marj Trombly, Barre

Christopher M. Berry, Charlestown

Lisa Elowson, Williston

Connecticut River Valley Flood Control Commission

Human Services Board

Fish and Wildlife Board

Allison Frazier, Richmond

State Infrastructure Bank Board

Al Flory, Barre

Peter Hood, Middlesex

Fred Bullock, Bellows Falls

Board of Pharmacy

Michael Carroll, Rutland

Wendy Magee, Moretown

Endangered Species Committee

Matt Peters, East Calais

Carla Fenner, Burlington

Bryan Pfeiffer, Montpelier

Oversight Commission on Children, Youth, and Families

Laura Schaller, Barre

Stephen Dale, Montpelier

Justices of the Peace

Robin French, Brownsville

Leonora Dodge, Essex

Golrang "Rey" Garofano, Essex

Brian Hsiang, Essex

Erik Post, Essex

Alexis Dubief, Essex

Georgia Lavigne, Essex

Bruce Post, Essex

Deborah Billado, Essex Junction

Jason Maulucci, Essex Junction

Seth "Adam" Manely, Essex Junction

Brian Christie, Essex Junction

Katherine Stebbins, Essex Junction

Diane Clemens, Essex Junction

Bernard (Bernie) Couture, Essex Junction

Dylan Giambatista, Essex Junction

Pat Murray, Essex Junction

Kelly Adams, Essex Junction

Rajan Chawla, Essex Junction

Ryan McLaren, Essex Junction

Marcus Certa, Essex Junction

Scott Moore, Essex Junction

Robyn Moore, Essex Junction

Laura Chapman, Putney

Joseph Baker, Ferrisburgh

Annette "Sugie" West, Rochester

Margaret "Peggy" Darrow, Vershire

Jonathan Boswell, Bondville

Note: Prior to the pandemic, boards and commissions appointments were released approximately every other month. That practice will be resumed, beginning with this release.