September 2, 2022 - Attorney General Miyares Issues Statement on Virginia Supreme Court Ruling on Loudoun Case

Attorney General Miyares Issues Statement on Virginia Supreme Court Ruling on Loudoun Case

RICHMOND, VA – Attorney General Jason Miyares (me-YAR-ez) issued the following statement regarding today's ruling by the Virginia Supreme Court on the case regarding the Loudoun County School Board:

"As Attorney General, I made a promise to Virginians to investigate what happened last year in Loudoun County. In July, I defeated the Loudoun County School Board’s attempt to block the investigation in the trial court. Today, the Supreme Court of Virginia affirmed that victory. We are pleased with the court’s ruling and ready to move forward. This is yet another win for both Loudoun families and the Commonwealth in our fight for justice and answers."

Click HERE to read the ruling.

