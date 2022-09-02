DMV News You Can Use for July/August 2022

A Message from Director Robinson

It's hard to believe summer is almost behind us and the start of a new school year is just a few days away. As students return to school, please slow down when driving in neighborhood school zones and watch for children playing and congregating near bus stops. Also, when approaching a stopped school bus with red flashing lights, always stop your vehicle and wait until the red lights stop flashing before proceeding. We all have a responsibility to ensure our children arrive to and from school safely. Please do your part.

In this month's newsletter, we include some important bicycle safety facts and tips to help protect our neighbors who move about on two wheels. Bicycle safety needs to be a priority for all of us during the summer and all year round.

I'm also pleased to announce in this edition of our newsletter that DC DMV has resumed offering free child car seat inspections and installs to District residents at our Inspection Station. Thank you to DDOT for your continued partnership on this important community initiative.

For those considering the purchase of a previously owned vehicle, please read our National Motor Vehicle Title Information System (NMVTIS) article and learn how to access important vehicle history information before you buy. Be sure to watch the NMVTIS video also!

Finally, continue reading to learn more about our new online chat option for customers who have ticket-related questions. All questions are answered in real-time by a member of our Adjudication Services team.

As a reminder, please join me for our DC DMV Live Chat the first Thursday of each month. I'll be online for a full hour to respond in real-time to any of your DC DMV-related questions. Our next online live chat is scheduled for Thursday, September 1 at 12 pm. Spread the word!

Thank you for reading this edition of our newsletter. Enjoy and stay safe!

DMV News You Can Use - July/August 2022