The Society Fashion Week Returns to NYFW with 70 Top Designers and a New Venue in heart of Manhattan
The largest Independent showcase The Society Fashion Week is back with 70 designers at Hall of Mirrors Midtown for a star studded NYFW
Don't miss your chance to see the largest independent showcase with live performances and gifting suite with media lounge at Hall of Mirrors .. you will be blown away!”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With great anticipation, high fashion and independent design takes the stage at New York Fashion Week (NYFW) x The SOCIETY this fall September 8-11, 2022. Hall of Mirrors located at 508 West 37th Street, will be the backdrop to over 70 shows this season put on by The Society Fashion Week.
The Society at New York Fashion Week pushes the boundaries of fashion show production with an immersive experience featuring the latest in fashion influence. More than 70 leading designers will showcase their latest collections including couture, street wear and dress wear. Runway shows and social events over four days include featured designers Imperial Legacy, FLESH, Aani Malino MensWear, House of Barretti, Krissy King Designs, and more. See the full schedule here.
Models, entertainment, industry professionals and crowds from across the globe flock to New York this fall to create the most coveted event of the year. September 8 at 7 p.m., NYFW’s cirque-themed Kick-Off Soirée at the Hall of Mirrors takes place with celebrities, designers, influencers, press and media. The highly coveted event, open to the public, brings VIPs and guests alike together to meet the brands, walk the red carpet, take photos with celebrity guests and tour the SOCIETY vault and VIP Lounge/ Gifting Suite. Guests will have access to exclusive gifts from NYFW x The SOCIETY sponsors include Glossy Pops, Goorin Bros. Hats, RUKUSfx, Tastelli, and City Shoppe.
Our Official Backstage Cosmetic Sponsor is Gemineye Cosmetics. Gemineye Cosmetics will be providing all our models with the latest in Make-up , Lashes, and skincare. All models will be wearing the official Gemineye robes and be the first to use Genineyes's new palette collection. Genineye will also have a pop up booth for gifting media, celebrities and VIP guests.
Salon Trend New York
Salon Trend is our Official Backstage Hair Team! A contemporary salon with a unique passion for bringing out our client's inner beauty. An artistic vision with endless creativity is the gateway to our success with each and every client." They offer both travel and wedding day services from on set to specialty events Salon Trends New York has what you need.
Thursday September 8th join us for our Official Kick-off Party and pop-up runway show at the Hall of Mirrors venue. The night will give us a glimpse into fashions that will be showcased on the runway all weekend long. The party will also play host to 2 live performances by TikTok sweetheart Mckenzi Brooke and recording Artist Mike Bliss.
Friday, September 9 don't miss our runway show at 6:00 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. with 11 top designer showcases (Full Schedule Here)
Saturday, September 10, runway shows start at noon. Show times at 12 noon, 2:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 8:30 p.m.
Sunday, September 11, runway shows start at noon. Show times at 12 noon, 2:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 8:30 p.m.
Media may RSVP to susannapr@thesocietyfashionweek.com. Contact susannapr@thesocietyfashionweek.com to become a sponsor.
ALL EVENTS ABOVE AT LOCATED AT: Hall of Mirrors, 508 West 37th Street, New York, NY 10018
