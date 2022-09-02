Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,406 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 231,980 in the last 365 days.

Loop Industries Founder and CEO to Speak at Bernstein ESG Conference on September 13th, 2022

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / September 2, 2022 / Loop Industries, Inc. LOOP (the "Company" or "Loop"), a clean technology company whose mission is to accelerate a circular plastics economy by manufacturing 100% recycled polyethylene terephthalate ("PET") plastic and polyester fiber, today announced that Daniel Solomita, Founder and CEO of Loop Industries will speak at Bernstein's 2nd Annual Reimagining the Future of ESG Conference which is being held at @Ease 1345 in New York City, on September 13th, 2022 at 2 pm EDT.

Register for the event at the following link: https://bernstein.dealogic.com/clientportal/Conferences/Registration/Form/2155?menuItemId=5&forceReset=True

About Loop Industries

Loop Industries is a technology company whose mission is to accelerate the world's shift toward sustainable PET plastic and polyester fiber and away from our dependence on fossil fuels. Loop Industries owns patented and proprietary technology that depolymerizes no and low-value waste PET plastic and polyester fiber, including plastic bottles and packaging, carpets and textiles of any color, transparency or condition and even ocean plastics that have been degraded by the sun and salt, to its base building blocks (monomers). The monomers are filtered, purified and polymerized to create virgin-quality Loop™ branded PET resin suitable for use in food-grade packaging and polyester fiber, thus enabling our customers to meet their sustainability objectives. Loop Industries is contributing to the global movement towards a circular economy by reducing plastic waste and recovering waste plastic for a sustainable future.

Common shares of the Company are listed on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol "LOOP."

For more information, please visit www.loopindustries.com. Follow Loop on Twitter: @loopindustries, Instagram: loopindustries, Facebook: Loop Industries and LinkedIn: Loop Industries

For More Information:

Investor Relations:
Kevin C. O'Dowd, Vice-President Communications & Investor Relations
Loop Industries, Inc.
+1 617-755-4602
kodowd@loopindustries.com

SOURCE: Loop Industries, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:


https://www.accesswire.com/714514/Loop-Industries-Founder-and-CEO-to-Speak-at-Bernstein-ESG-Conference-on-September-13th-2022

You just read:

Loop Industries Founder and CEO to Speak at Bernstein ESG Conference on September 13th, 2022

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.