INDIANA RECORD-BREAKING 47.9M LISTING

Big Tree Farm Estate Main Residence at Big Tree Farm Guest Quarters and Pool Pavilion at Big Tree Farm Estate

SANTA CLAUS, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Key Associates Signature Realty, a real estate brokerage, has officially secured one of the most significant listings in the history of the state of Indiana. Big Tree Farm Estate (www.BigTreeFarmEstate.com) is being offered for sale for a limited time.

Kara Hinshaw and the “Key Team” will showcase this beautiful property offered at $47.9 million with expectations of selling this legacy estate to an individual or corporation that is attracted to its world-class amenities and southern Indiana charm. Kara Hinshaw and her team will be working with the owner, B. Edward Ewing, to ensure this once-in-a-lifetime listing receives global attention.

"I have seen this property created over my lifetime. It's really special to me, like our magical town, and the millions of visitors it brings to the area each year. Mr. Ewing has created a masterpiece that feels like a health spa or resort. This is one of the most beautiful and unique properties you will ever visit. It's amazing, world class, and one of a kind," said Hinshaw. Ewing had a chance to talk about the creation of his 30-year masterpiece and explain his vision behind creating the estate. As spectacular as it is, “special” would be an understatement when describing Big Tree Farm. This truly magnificent estate has stolen the hearts of millions of locals, celebrities, and guests from around the world. Mr. Ewing ended his interview by answering a final question about what he loves most about this property. With no hesitation, he said, "peace.”

View videos of this world-class estate at www.BigTreeFarmEstate.com

Luxury Home Indiana Record Breaking $47.9 Million