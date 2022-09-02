Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,395 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 232,059 in the last 365 days.

INDIANA RECORD-BREAKING 47.9M LISTING

Big Tree Farm Estate

Big Tree Farm Estate

Main Residence at Big Tree Farm

Main Residence at Big Tree Farm

Guest Quarters and Pool Pavilion at Big Tree Farm Estate

Guest Quarters and Pool Pavilion at Big Tree Farm Estate

This is one of the most beautiful and unique properties you will ever visit. It's amazing, world class, and one of a kind.”
— Kara Hinshaw

SANTA CLAUS, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Key Associates Signature Realty, a real estate brokerage, has officially secured one of the most significant listings in the history of the state of Indiana. Big Tree Farm Estate (www.BigTreeFarmEstate.com) is being offered for sale for a limited time.

Kara Hinshaw and the “Key Team” will showcase this beautiful property offered at $47.9 million with expectations of selling this legacy estate to an individual or corporation that is attracted to its world-class amenities and southern Indiana charm. Kara Hinshaw and her team will be working with the owner, B. Edward Ewing, to ensure this once-in-a-lifetime listing receives global attention.

"I have seen this property created over my lifetime. It's really special to me, like our magical town, and the millions of visitors it brings to the area each year. Mr. Ewing has created a masterpiece that feels like a health spa or resort. This is one of the most beautiful and unique properties you will ever visit. It's amazing, world class, and one of a kind," said Hinshaw. Ewing had a chance to talk about the creation of his 30-year masterpiece and explain his vision behind creating the estate. As spectacular as it is, “special” would be an understatement when describing Big Tree Farm. This truly magnificent estate has stolen the hearts of millions of locals, celebrities, and guests from around the world. Mr. Ewing ended his interview by answering a final question about what he loves most about this property. With no hesitation, he said, "peace.”

View videos of this world-class estate at www.BigTreeFarmEstate.com

Kara Hinshaw
Key Associates Signature Realty
+1 812-686-3268
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Other

Luxury Home Indiana Record Breaking $47.9 Million

You just read:

INDIANA RECORD-BREAKING 47.9M LISTING

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Real Estate & Property Management, Travel & Tourism Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.