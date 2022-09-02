Martin Public Library Receives Technology Grant

Senator John Stevens, Representative Tandy Darby and Secretary of State Tre Hargett supported the Martin Public Library with a $10,242 Training Opportunities for the Public, TOP, Grant to buy Wi-Fi hotspots and solar charging tables for their patrons.

“I’m pleased this grant has been awarded to enhance Wi-Fi access and charging capabilities at Martin Public Library,” said Sen. Stevens. “Libraries are an integral part of our communities and I appreciate the Secretary of State’s office for its support."

“The Martin Public Library provides so many important resources that benefit our community,” said Rep. Tandy Darby. “These grants will further efforts to provide improved access and convenience for our citizens. I appreciate the hard work of our library staff who make it possible.”

TOP Grants are administered by the Tennessee State Library & Archives, a division of the Department of State, and supported by the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development. TOP Grants are available for public libraries to provide digital literacy training to the public, hotpots, solar charging stations, increase internet access at the library and for the Digital Navigators pilot project.

"Tennesseans need power for their electronic devises and access to reliable internet service to complete vital tasks like completing schoolwork and applying for jobs," said Secretary Hargett. "These Wi-Fi hotspots and charging stations will help the Martin Public Library meet this need for their patrons. Thank you to Sen. Stevens and Rep. Darby for making this grant possible."

This year, more than $349,000 in TOP Grant funding is being awarded to increase access to technology at 50 public libraries across Tennessee.

To learn more about grants for public libraries administered by the Library & Archives, visit sos.tn.gov/tsla.