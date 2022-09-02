Unique Partnership Between Nonprofit, Small Business, and Financial Institution to Help Hungry Chattanoogans with Event

A HIIT session at Chattanooga Fitness Club

CHATTANOOGA, TN, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After three years of successful operation, a special effort is underway to replenish the food stores at the Red Bank Community Food Pantry. And a unique partnership between three distinctly different organizations is leading this effort, through a special event to be held on Saturday, September 17, 2022.

The Red Bank Community Food Pantry, a nonprofit organization, Thrivent Financial, a financial institution, and Chattanooga Fitness Club, a new group fitness and personal training facility, are coming together to host the free event, “Let’s HIIT Hunger”, in support of the Red Bank Community Food Pantry. This fitness fundraiser offers three special group fitness sessions that are being held on that Saturday, each free with a donation of two jars of peanut butter or two cans of tuna on-site at Chattanooga Fitness Club. At the end of the three sessions the donations will be tallied, and Thrivent Financial will match the donations, to double the impact of what is raised for the food pantry.

Speaking about the event, Josh R. Singh, owner of Chattanooga Fitness Club, said, “We are so grateful to be able to come alongside the Red Bank and Hixson community to support the food pantry. Community and Care are core values at Chattanooga Fitness Club, so to be able to offer our services for free in exchange for supporting a staple that has loved on this community during the difficulties of the last three years is a no brainer. And having Thrivent Financial on board doubling what we raise means we can help even more people!”

The three sessions are being offered at 9 AM, 12 PM, and 3 PM on Saturday, September 17, 2022. Donations will be accepted all day on-site, but registration is required for the free session, since space is limited. To register for a session, visit ChattanoogaFitnessClub.com/FoodPantry.

About Chattanooga Fitness Club

Chattanooga Fitness Club is a new group fitness and personal training facility located at 3829 Hixson Pike, Chattanooga, TN 37415. Our unique approach to group fitness puts you in a small group, called a Crew, that works out consistently together with the same teammates up to five times per week. Our built-in social structure and group accountability model makes working out fun and friendly while you get fit! Your training sessions will be led by Certified Personal Trainers that combine high intensity interval training, functional fitness, strength conditioning, and calisthenics to catapult you toward your dream body. We also offer private personal training.