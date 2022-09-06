Guardian Digital Closes the Gaps in Endpoint Protection to Secure Business Email against Phishing & Ransomware
NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Guardian Digital addresses the limitations of endpoint security solutions in fortifying business email against advanced and emerging threats with a proactive, fully supported email security suite.
Through a unique combination of innovative open-source methodology, expert ongoing system management, and real-time cybersecurity business insights, Guardian Digital, Inc. remedies the shortcomings of endpoint protection in securing business email against phishing, ransomware, and other malicious attacks that define the modern email threat landscape.
Where Endpoint Security Leaves Off
With one in five small- and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) experiencing an email-borne cyberattack daily, it has become clearly apparent that endpoint security solutions, which work at the client level on devices such as laptops, desktops, and mobile phones, are limited in their ability to anticipate and block advanced and emerging threats like targeted spear phishing and ransomware which are the cause of over 90% of all cyberattacks and breaches. Critical limitations of endpoint protection include:
Endpoint security solutions cannot intercept traffic between an attacker and a target, leaving corporate networks, cloud-based services, and sensitive data vulnerable to compromise. Endpoint protection takes a non-specific, retrospective approach to address email risk, leaving the responsibility of identifying and responding to these threats in the hands of the end-user. Since antivirus products fail to detect 60% of attacks on average, human error is a significant risk that businesses rely solely on endpoint protection to secure their email face. Endpoint security providers do not take businesses’ unique security needs into consideration and fail to provide the expert ongoing system monitoring, maintenance, and support required to enhance IT security, close visibility gaps, and ensure that solutions are kept up-to-date and secure.
Companies are increasingly acknowledging that they have too much to lose in a successful attack to rely solely on endpoint protection to secure their users and critical assets and that a comprehensive, proactive supplementary email security solution capable of anticipating and intercepting malicious attack attempts, safeguarding against human error and fortifying their email infrastructure as a whole is needed to make email safe for business in this dynamic modern threat environment.
Proactive, Multi-Layered Protection that Makes Email Safe for Business
Guardian Digital recognizes that endpoint security is a great start, but alone is ineffective in combating today’s sophisticated and rapidly evolving threats. Guardian Digital EnGarde Cloud Email Security is engineered to pick up where endpoint protection leaves off, fortifying business email with additional layers of proactive protection accompanied by expert, ongoing system monitoring, maintenance and support. Leveraging the transparent, community-powered open-source development model, EnGarde draws on resources and intelligence from a vibrant, global community, enabling the intuitive security platform to anticipate and learn from emerging attacks, while offering the high level of customization and real-time cybersecurity business insights required to improve decision making and policy enforcement. The flexible, intuitive security platform conducts a machine learning-based dynamic analysis of all URLs and files to protect against spear phishing, ransomware and other dangerous attacks that often leverage malicious links and attachments, and uses advanced AI-based technology to detect the conversation-style anomalies that are characteristic of email account compromise (EAC) and business email compromise (BEC) scams.
Key benefits of Guardian Digital EnGarde Cloud Email Security’s protection include:
Makes email safe for business by safeguarding against sophisticated and emerging threats with innovative real-time protection powered by the same technology that powers the Internet itself, closes critical security gaps in Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace native email protection to shield users and sensitive data from credential phishing and account takeover attacks, bolsters IT security, maximizes productivity and simplifies deployment through assistance with setup and the ongoing system monitoring and maintenance required to ensure that key business assets remain safe, and real-time cybersecurity business insights provided via the EnGarde Cloud Email Security Dashboard portal reduce risk exposure and enable improved cybersecurity business planning and better enforcement of company policies.
Guardian Digital CEO Dave Wreski concludes:
“Email threats are constantly evolving, and cybercriminals are always thinking of new ways to evade traditional security defenses, deceive users and ultimately steal valuable information that can be monetized for personal gain. While businesses could once get away with relying on static, single-layered endpoint security solutions to fortify their email, those days are over.” Securing business email now requires innovative, dynamic protection that evolves with the attacks that challenge it to keep businesses ahead of the latest, most advanced threats.”
About Guardian Digital
Guardian Digital, Inc. builds enterprise email solutions with an intense focus on security and unrivaled customer support, designed to ease information technology overhead for its customers. Since its inception in 1999, Guardian Digital has pioneered the open-source architecture security-as-a-service email protection model to block today and tomorrow’s sophisticated threats to email integrity. Guardian Digital continues to innovate the email security marketplace using technology unavailable from any other vendor. Its EnGarde Cloud Email Security leverages the benefits of open-source development, contemporary cloud technologies, and decades of combined experience protecting enterprises. Guardian Digital is dedicated to its customers and their safety is the very foundation of what the company offers and builds on in regard to business email protection.
Guardian Digital is a registered trademark or tradename of Guardian Digital, Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. All other trademarks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.
Shortcomings of Endpoint Security in Securing Business Email