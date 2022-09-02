Georgia’s Manufacturing Companies Emerging from COVID-19 Shutdowns on Firm Footing
Georgia Manufacturing Alliance (GMA 2.0) brings industry leaders together to strategize for the future success; new memberships now open to manufacturers
The strong relationships created and empowered by our organization are playing a key role as businesses are emerging from COVID-19 shutdowns.”ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Atlanta, Georgia - Georgia manufacturers are positioned well for growth in a post-COVID-19 landscape, according to Jason Moss, CEO of Georgia Manufacturing Alliance (GMA). The August 4, GMA 2.0 post-COVID “re-launch” of the organization also kicked off a new membership drive for the state’s manufacturing leaders.
— Jason Moss, CEO Georgia Manufacturing Alliance
“Since 2008, GMA has partnered with companies throughout Georgia to strengthen relationships and partnerships between manufacturers and suppliers. The strong relationships created and empowered by our organization are playing a key role as businesses are emerging from COVID-19 shutdowns,” said Moss.
The August 4 re-launch and membership drive, sponsored by Taylor English in Atlanta, gave GMA members and potential members an opportunity to connect, fine-tune strategies and begin to devise new plans for the months and years ahead. “We are well positioned in Georgia for manufacturing to emerge strong in the wake of shutdowns that greatly affected production and development,” Moss observed, noting that the drive for new members continues through the end of the year, as more companies ramp up to full-production schedules.
The newly-opened membership drive is aimed at bringing even more manufacturing leaders together in order to strengthen their ramp-up efforts, as doors re-open and employees come back to the workplace.
Current and potential GMA leaders are encouraged to participate in any of the following 2022 events to explore the many advantages of membership in the fastest-growing community of industry professionals in Georgia:
Sept 9, 2022, 10:00 – 11:30 a.m., Atomic-6 Plant Tour, address provided upon registration-see GMA website for details
Sept 16, 2022, 7:30 – 9:00 a.m., Coffee and Connections, The 1818 Club, 6500 Sugarloaf Pkwy., Duluth, GA 30097
Sept. 16, 2022, 11:30 a.m. – 1:00p.m., Networking Luncheon, HLB Gross Collins, 3330 Cumberland Blvd., Atlanta, GA 30339
Sept. 22, 2022, 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., LinkedIn Lunch and Learn with Gregg Burkhalter, HLB Gross Collins, 3330 Cumberland Blvd., Atlanta, GA 30339
Oct. 11 2022, 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., Lessons in Leadership Training, The Davis Companies, 3033 Sutton Gate Dr., Suwanee, GA 30024
Oct. 21, 2022, 7:30 – 9:00 a.m., Coffee and Connections, The 1818 Club, 6500 Sugarloaf Pkwy., Duluth, GA 30097
Oct. 21, 2022, 11:30 a.m. – 1:00p.m., Networking Luncheon, HLB Gross Collins, 3330 Cumberland Blvd., Atlanta, GA 30339
Oct. 26, 2022, 1:00 – 3:15 p.m., Advanced Control Solutions Tour – Marietta, 1400 Williams Dr., Advanced Control Systems, Marietta, GA 30066
Nov 15, 2022, 10:00 a.m. – 12:15 p.m., Kraiburg TPE Plant Tour, 4365 Hamilton Mill Rd., Buford, GA 30518
Nov 18, 2022, 7:30 – 9:00 a.m., Coffee and Connections, The 1818 Club, 6500 Sugarloaf Pkwy., Duluth, GA 30097
Nov 18, 2022, 11:30 a.m. – 1:00p.m., Networking Luncheon, HLB Gross Collins, 3330 Cumberland Blvd., Atlanta, GA 30339
Nov 30, 2022, 1:30 – 4:00 p.m., Delta Metals Plant Tour – Savannah, 218 East Lathrop Ave., Savannah, GA 31415
Dec 16, 2022, 7:30 – 9:00 a.m., Coffee and Connections, The 1818 Club, 6500 Sugarloaf Pkwy., Duluth, GA 30097
To register for any of these events, go to www.GeorgiaManufacturingAlliance.com/events
About Georgia Manufacturing Alliance (GMA):
GMA is a membership-based industry organization founded in 2008 to support Georgia’s manufacturing community. GMA provides monthly plant tours, educational sessions, tradeshows, and unique networking opportunities designed to help make profitable business connections for its members. The Georgia Manufacturing Directory, Georgia Manufacturing Summit, Georgia Manufacturing Calendar, and Georgia Manufacturing Job Board are additional resources produced by GMA. To learn more about the organization, membership, and upcoming events, visit the GMA website at www.GeorgiaManufacturingAlliance.com.
